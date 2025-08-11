/What if Dilip Kumar was Thakur and Dharmendra played Gabbar? Shocking Sholay secrets!

Ramesh Sippy's 1975 cult classic Sholay was released in theatres on August 15, 1975. Fifty years later, the film continues to be regarded as one of the most iconic and unforgettable movies in Indian cinema. From its dialogues to its songs, and especially its characters, everything about this film is truly exceptional. Whether it's Dharmendra as Veeru or Amitabh Bachchan as Jai, the characters have become legendary. As the film celebrates its 50th anniversary this year, we bring you a few lesser-known facts about this cinematic masterpiece. And one of the most surprising facts is that many of the actors who ended up playing the iconic roles were not the first choices.

Dharmendra was first offered Gabbar and Thakur

Dharmendra, whose scene on the water tank became iconic, was initially offered the roles of both the villain Gabbar Singh and Thakur Baldev Singh. Imagine the actor delivering the famous line “Kitne aadmi the?”, strange, right?

Speaking to IANS, the actor revealed that despite the characters he was offered, his instincts pointed him toward Veeru, and that’s the role he ultimately chose to play.

Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra Photograph: (X)

Amitabh Bachchan as Veeru's Jai

It was actually Dharmendra who recommended Amitabh Bachchan for the role of Jai. He told director Ramesh Sippy about Bachchan, who was still a rising star back then. Interestingly, before Bachchan, the role was reportedly offered to Shatrughan Sinha.

How Amjad Khan became Gabbar

Even Amjad Khan, who made the role of Gabbar Singh iconic with his intense voice and powerful presence, was not the first choice. The role was originally offered to Danny Denzongpa. However, due to prior commitments, he couldn't take up Sholay. The writer duo Salim-Javed then suggested Amjad Khan for the role.

Amjad Khan as Gabbar Photograph: (X)

In an interview with Spotboye, Danny shared, "It was because of a prior commitment and my word of honour that I had to let go of Sholay. I had signed Feroz Khan’s Dharmatma before Sholay and the dates were given to Feroz Bhai. I knew the Gabbar character was fabulous but my conscience guided me to take the right decision. I have no regrets at all. If I had done Sholay, we would have missed seeing the wonderful performance of a wonderful actor called Amjad Khan."

Did you know Dilip Kumar declined the role of Thakur?

The legendary actor Dilip Kumar was offered the role of Thakur Baldev Singh. However, he declined the part, saying he didn’t resonate with the character. He later regretted turning it down. After he declined, the role went to Sanjeev Kumar, who delivered a powerful performance.