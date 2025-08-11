/Sholay@50: Here's what the cast was paid, Dharmendra's salary will shock you

Ramesh Sippy's iconic movie, Sholay, is one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema. Released on August 15, 1975, the movie, featuring a legendary ensemble cast, is turning 50 this year.
Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy, is one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema. Released on August 15, 1975, the movie, featuring a legendary ensemble cast, is turning 50 this year. In these five decades, much has changed; the actors who were young stars back then are now celebrated veterans.
But did you know how much the cast of Sholay was paid at the time? Interestingly, Dharmendra was the highest-paid actor among them.
The film had an ensemble of heavyweights, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, and Amjad Khan, who earned modest paychecks by today’s standards. Scroll down to see who earned how much
In the 1970s, Dharmendra was a popular actor and was already one of the highest-paid and most bankable stars in India. If reports are to be believed, the actor, who played the lead role of Veeru, was paid Rs 1.5 lakh for the movie, one of the highest-paid actors.
Sanjeev Kumar as Thakur Baldev Singh was the anchor of Bollywood's biggest movie. While he didn't have hands, he was handed over one of the second-highest pay cheques. He was reportedly paid Rs 1.25 lakh.
In 1975, Amitabh Bachchan was still rising to stardom. Having earned the title of the Angry Young Man, he played silent Jai. For the role, he was reportedly paid Rs 1 lakh.
Khan played the role of Ghabbar, the most iconic villain in Bollywood history. From his dialogues to action, and even screen presence, everything in the movie was iconic. The role was the game-changer for the actor, who was looking for a breakthrough. The actor was reportedly paid Rs 50,000 for the role.
Hema Malini as Basanti is one of the film's most vibrant characters. With her humour and unforgettable flair, the Dream Girl ruled the world of Sholay. She was reportedly paid Rs 75,000 for her role.
Jaya Bhaduri played Radha, the silent widow draped in white and the love interest of Amitabh Bachchan’s character. She was reportedly the lowest-paid among the main cast, earning Rs 35,000 for her role.