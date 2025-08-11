/Sholay@50: Here's what the cast was paid, Dharmendra's salary will shock you

Sholay, directed by Ramesh Sippy, is one of the most iconic films in Indian cinema. Released on August 15, 1975, the movie, featuring a legendary ensemble cast, is turning 50 this year. In these five decades, much has changed; the actors who were young stars back then are now celebrated veterans.

But did you know how much the cast of Sholay was paid at the time? Interestingly, Dharmendra was the highest-paid actor among them.

The film had an ensemble of heavyweights, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjeev Kumar, Hema Malini, Jaya Bhaduri, and Amjad Khan, who earned modest paychecks by today’s standards. Scroll down to see who earned how much