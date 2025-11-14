/Cardi B becomes mother of 4! Rapper welcomes baby boy with first boyfriend Stefon Diggs

Cardi B, apart from enjoying her music career, is now in bliss after embracing motherhood for the fourth time. The rapper announced the news of welcoming her fourth baby with her first boyfriend, Stefon Diggs, on social media. Netizens congratulated her on a new chapter in her life.

Video of Cardi B announcing her fourth baby

Cardi B took to her Instagram profile; she wrote, "Starting over is never easy, but it's been so worth it. I brought new music and a new album to the world! A new baby in my world, and one more reason to be the best version of me, one more reason to love me more than anything else or anyone else, so I can continue giving my babies the love and life they deserve."

Wearing an all-black ensemble and walking down a white hallway, she further said, "I've started prepping for tour, getting my body right, getting my mind right. There's nothing that's going to stop me from giving you guys the performance of a lifetime!" Netizens took to the comment section to congratulate the rapper. One user wrote, "This new era looks GOOD on you! Elevation, healing, motherhood… all of it. So proud of you." Another user wrote, "She is back like she never left." “I know that's fucking right,” wrote the third user.

Celebrating the arrival of her baby, she shared another post on Instagram admiring a pair of light baby pink strollers. 'I just had a boy, but I love this stroller!"

Cardi B's relationship timeline

In early 2017, Cardi B began dating fellow rapper Offset, followed by their engagement the same year. Later, she confirmed a post revealing they were secretly married the same year. She has two daughters with him. In December 2018, she announced on Instagram that she and Offset had separated, though the pair later reunited. In September 2020, it was reported that Cardi B had filed for divorce from Offset, but the following month, it was revealed they were back together.