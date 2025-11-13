Children’s Day 2025: From Taare Zameen Par to Chillar Party- 6 must-watch kids' movies on Netflix, Prime Video and other

Where to watch: YouTube

Directed by Aamir Khan who also features in the film along with Darsheel Safray, Taare Zameen Par remains one of the cult classics. Darsheel played Ishaan Awasthi, who struggles in his life due to his poor academic performance, and his parents then send him away to a boarding school. Ram, played by Aamir Khan, is an art teacher who helps him discover his inner strength and talent.