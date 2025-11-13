LOGIN
  • Wion
  • /Photos
  • /Children’s Day 2025: From Taare Zameen Par to Chillar Party- 6 Must-watch Kids movies on Netflix, Prime Video and other

Children’s Day 2025: From Taare Zameen Par to Chillar Party- 6 must-watch kids' movies on Netflix, Prime Video and other

Vanshika
Edited By Vanshika
Published: Nov 13, 2025, 17:57 IST | Updated: Nov 13, 2025, 17:57 IST

Happy Children's Day 2025! The day is celebrated to honour former Indian PM Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary. Pandit Nehru was known for his love for children, thus his birthday is celebrated as Children's Day every year in India. 

6 must-watch children’s movies
1 / 7
(Photograph: X)

6 must-watch children’s movies

This Children's Day, here's a list of awesome kids' movies that will take you back to your childhood days. These movies are warm, inspirational and heartfelt. Here, take a look!

Jalpari: The Desert Mermaid
2 / 7
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Jalpari: The Desert Mermaid

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

An adventurous family movie which features Leher Khan as a small girl named Shreya. While visiting her hometown, Shreya finds out that the place has too many secrets buried in it. Then, she decides to investigate along with her brother and unfold the truth of hidden mysteries.

Ta Ra Rum Pum
3 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Ta Ra Rum Pum

Where to watch: YouTube

The movie centres on a family of four- Rajeev, Radhika, Ranveer and Priya. Their lives takes a dramatic turn when Rajeev faces a huge setback in his career and loses everything. His family helps him in his time of need and gets him ready to come back on the race track.

Bal Ganesh
4 / 7
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Bal Ganesh

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar

The spiritual movie narrates the story of Bal Ganesh, the son of Lord Shiva. The diety embarks on several adventures with his ride, Mooshak the mouse. Despite being a young child, he battles evil forces and protects the world from their bad deeds.

Taare Zameen Par
5 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Taare Zameen Par

Where to watch: YouTube

Directed by Aamir Khan who also features in the film along with Darsheel Safray, Taare Zameen Par remains one of the cult classics. Darsheel played Ishaan Awasthi, who struggles in his life due to his poor academic performance, and his parents then send him away to a boarding school. Ram, played by Aamir Khan, is an art teacher who helps him discover his inner strength and talent.

Gippi
6 / 7
(Photograph: Amazon Prime Video)

Gippi

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Riya Vij played Gippi, who is crushed between her hormonal changes and being an overweight teenager. How she takes courageous steps to forget all her insecurities and love herself forms the rest of the story.

Chillar Party
7 / 7
(Photograph: X)

Chillar Party

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The movie is about a group of kids who befriend a new boy named Fatka, who arrives with his dog, Bhidu, to their society. The kids take him into their group and help him fight against a corrupt politician's decision to ban strays.

Trending Photo

Global cybersecurity rankings 2025: Countries with strongest online defences
7

Global cybersecurity rankings 2025: Countries with strongest online defences

Office romance alert: India’s surprising global ranking and the country that tops it
5

Office romance alert: India’s surprising global ranking and the country that tops it

'Weapons of fear': Terrifying science behind thermobaric, radiological and chemical arms
8

'Weapons of fear': Terrifying science behind thermobaric, radiological and chemical arms

Climate Risk Index 2026: Top 10 countries most threatened by climate change — India's rank will surprise you
10

Climate Risk Index 2026: Top 10 countries most threatened by climate change — India's rank will surprise you

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets for South Africa vs India in ODIs
5

Meet top 5 bowlers with most wickets for South Africa vs India in ODIs