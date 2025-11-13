Children’s Day 2025: From Taare Zameen Par to Chillar Party- 6 must-watch kids' movies on Netflix, Prime Video and other

Happy Children's Day 2025! The day is celebrated to honour former Indian PM Jawaharlal Nehru's birth anniversary. Pandit Nehru was known for his love for children, thus his birthday is celebrated as Children's Day every year in India.
This Children's Day, here's a list of awesome kids' movies that will take you back to your childhood days. These movies are warm, inspirational and heartfelt. Here, take a look!
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
An adventurous family movie which features Leher Khan as a small girl named Shreya. While visiting her hometown, Shreya finds out that the place has too many secrets buried in it. Then, she decides to investigate along with her brother and unfold the truth of hidden mysteries.
Where to watch: YouTube
The movie centres on a family of four- Rajeev, Radhika, Ranveer and Priya. Their lives takes a dramatic turn when Rajeev faces a huge setback in his career and loses everything. His family helps him in his time of need and gets him ready to come back on the race track.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video and JioHotstar
The spiritual movie narrates the story of Bal Ganesh, the son of Lord Shiva. The diety embarks on several adventures with his ride, Mooshak the mouse. Despite being a young child, he battles evil forces and protects the world from their bad deeds.
Where to watch: YouTube
Directed by Aamir Khan who also features in the film along with Darsheel Safray, Taare Zameen Par remains one of the cult classics. Darsheel played Ishaan Awasthi, who struggles in his life due to his poor academic performance, and his parents then send him away to a boarding school. Ram, played by Aamir Khan, is an art teacher who helps him discover his inner strength and talent.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Riya Vij played Gippi, who is crushed between her hormonal changes and being an overweight teenager. How she takes courageous steps to forget all her insecurities and love herself forms the rest of the story.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
The movie is about a group of kids who befriend a new boy named Fatka, who arrives with his dog, Bhidu, to their society. The kids take him into their group and help him fight against a corrupt politician's decision to ban strays.