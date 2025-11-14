LOGIN
World Diabetes Day 2025: Nick Jonas, Tom Hanks, Kamal Haasan- 5 celebrities who battle the chronic condition

Published: Nov 14, 2025, 09:27 IST

On 14th November 2025, we are celebrating World Diabetes Day. Many renowned celebrities from Bollywood to Hollywood have battled the disease. 

Today, on 14th November 2025, we are celebrating World Diabetes Day, a day that is significant for raising awareness about the impact of this chronic disease and encouraging a healthy lifestyle.

Tom Hanks
Tom Hanks

Thomas Jeffrey Hanks, popularly known as Tom Hanks, is an American actor and filmmaker. The actor is known for his comedic and dramatic roles and has become one of the most renowned personalities. In 2013, Hanks was diagnosed with type 2 diabetes, and the actor has been vocal about the disease and the lifestyle changes he made to regulate his sugar levels.

Salma Hayek

Salma Hayek is a Mexican and American actress who had gestational diabetes, which she developed during her first pregnancy with her daughter in 2007. However, gestational diabetes, in most of the cases, resolves shortly after childbirth, but monitoring and regular check-ups are important.

Nick Jonas

Nicholas Jerry Jonas, known professionally as Nick Jonas, is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. The artist was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes at the age of 13. Over the years, the singer has talked about how he manages diabetes with daily lifestyle changes. Jonas has also co-founded the organisation Beyond type 1.

Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Kapoor, a popular Bollywood actress, is known for her impeccable fashion sense. At the age of 17, she was diagnosed with type 1 diabetes, and like her confident runway presence, the actress has been handling her blood sugar levels with a controlled diet and regular exercise, including yoga, swimming, and cardio.

Kamal Haasan

Tamil superstar Kamal Haasan, known for his legendary films and roles on screen. The veteran has been diagnosed with type 1 diabetes. He manages the chronic disease by delving into a disciplined lifestyle that includes regular gym workouts, yoga.

