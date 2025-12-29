/ADOR vs NewJeans: Agency terminates contract with Danielle, while Hani to continue post court-ruling

The battle of disagreements and chaos between agency ADOR and group NewJeans seems like it will never end. Ever since several allegations were slapped at each other, the court had ruled in favor of the agency. Much to the surprise of everyone, ADOR has reportedly announced the termination of the exclusive contract with Danielle and the future of other member Hanni as well.

More details about the termination of Danielle's contract and future of Hanni: ADOR issues statement

According to a report by The Chosun Daily, ADOR stated in an official position on December 29, stating, "Following the final court ruling confirming the validity of the exclusive contract, we have had extensive conversations with Minji, Hanni, Daniella, and their families."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The statement further continued, "Hanni visited Korea with her family and engaged in lengthy, in-depth discussions with ADOR. During this process, they revisited past events and objectively reviewed the issues. After sincere dialogue, Hanni decided to continue with ADOR, respecting the court’s ruling. Regarding Minji, ADOR noted, “She is currently in discussions with ADOR, and we are continuing efforts to broaden mutual understanding.”

They stated, "In Danielle's case, we determined it would be difficult for her to continue as a NewJeans member and ADOR artist. We notified her today of the contract termination. We will hold one family member of Danielle and former representative Min Hee Jin legally accountable for causing this dispute, NewJeans’ departure, and significant delays in their return."

More details revealed by agency ADOR

Reportedly, ADOR revealed, “Through discussions, we learnt the members had long been exposed to distorted and biased information, leading to misunderstandings about the company and the dispute.” It emphasised, “Both the company and the artists agreed that, despite the time required, resolving misunderstandings based on accurate facts is necessary to restore the love of fans and the public.”

ADOR added, “We will address controversies arising from the dispute at a later opportunity, with timing and methods currently under discussion.” It concluded, “We will do our best to resolve this matter smoothly and ensure NewJeans returns to their fans as soon as possible.”

Court ruling in favour of ADOR

A South Korean court ruled against K-pop group NewJeans, whose members had sought to cut contractual ties with their label ADOR over the mistreatment by the agency. In the latest turn of events, the music label has now submitted evidence consisting of several demos of the group's assumed next album.

According to reports, the label had then filed for an injunction, requesting the court to prohibit the group's members from engaging in independent commercial activities and allowing it to remain NewJeans' managing agency.