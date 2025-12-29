/It's Okay to Not Be Okay actress Seo Yea Ji makes her debut in theatre

Renowned South Korean actress Seo Yea Ji, who is best known for her shows including Eve and It's Okay to Not Be Okay, among others, will reportedly be making her debut in theatre, and rehearsals are also underway. What is the play she is working on, and when will she be performing? Let's delve in to know more details about it.

More details of Seo Yea Ji's theatre debut

According to a report by The Chosun Daily, Seo Yea Ji will be making her first attempt at a theatre stage since her debut. The play named A Hymn of Death is a work that captures the love of artists who lived through the turbulent era of the 1920s and their longing for freedom that they could not ultimately give up.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Reportedly, Seo Yea Ji will be appearing as Yoon Sim Deok, a tragic soprano who shook the era. It is a character with a complex inner life who did not let go of art and her own choices even under the oppression of the times. The report suggests that Yoon Sim-deok is reconstructed not as a figure simply swept away by a tragic fate but as an existence who decides her own life and relationships. Expectations are growing that the character's individuality and charm will be further upgraded through Seo Ye-ji's unique expressiveness.

Hymn of Death will be performed from January 30 to March 2, 2026, at the M Theatre of the Sejong Centre for the Performing Arts in Seoul.

All of Seo Yea Ji

Seo Yea Ji began her acting career in the sitcom Potato Star 2013QR3. This was followed by the major roles in the period drama Diary of a Night Watchman, the thriller Last and the fantasy Moorim School: Saga of the Brave. Her notable roles in television series include Save Me and Lawless Lawyer. She rose to prominence with the romantic comedy show It's Okay to Not Be Okay.

Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay falls after being mobbed by fans at Chennai airport