Thalapathy Vijay was recently in Malaysia for the audio launch of his upcoming film Jana Nayagan, which is scheduled to release in theatres next year, and anticipation about the movie is high. After attending the event, Vijay was back in Chennai on Sunday evening. At the airport, a huge crowd was there to greet him, apart from paps. However, chaos ensued when he fell badly after being mobbed by the crowd.

Thalapathy Vijay's 'trippy' fan encounter in Chennai

In a video shared by a Tamil news channel, Polimer News, Thalapathy Vijay can be seen escorted by the guards from the airport to his car. With lots of fans and media present to welcome him, the actor greeted everyone and was about to leave; that's when the situation became more serious. With the actor already getting mobbed by the crowd, he tripped and fell just before entering his car. Fortunately, Thalapathy Vijay escaped unhurt from the crowd and quickly drove away.

The video has now grabbed the attention of netizens on social media, and many took to the comment section to condemn the behaviour of the crowd. One user wrote, "Absolutely disgusting civic sense, man. Shame, shame. Have some common sense, guys." Another user wrote, "Why are there no Tamil Nadu police officers? Also, are there only 3 or 4 army officers there? How can they handle? Civic sense is also big question in TN politics, the same as what happened at the DMK free sports kit distribution event." “This is crazy, like seriously give him some space,” wrote the third user.

Celebrity safety in the public space has become one of the major concerns now. A few days back, Samantha Ruth Prabhu was mobbed by a crowd in Hyderabad while she was in the city for a professional commitment. Prior to this, another actress, Nidhhi Agerwal, was mobbed as she was leaving after the song launch of Sahana Sahana from the upcoming film The Raja Saab at a mall in Hyderabad. The actress was pushed and shoved by those who tried to take selfies with her and even tried to touch her as she tried to make her way to the car.

All about the audio launch of Jana Nayagan in Malaysia

The grand event in Malaysia saw the presence of Pooja Hegde, Priyamani, Anirudh Ravichander, lyricist Vivek, and choreographers Shobi Master and Shekar Master. The first segment, titled Thalapathy Thiruvizha, was a tribute concert featuring more than 30 singers, such as Vijay Yesudas, Anuradha Sriram, SPB Charan and others. A live performance was also done by Anirudh Ravichander.

For the unversed, the film stars Vijay, Pooja Hegde, and Bobby Deol in the lead roles, alongside Mamitha Baiju, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, and Priyamani. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander, cinematography handled by Sathyan Sooryan, and editing by Pradeep E. Ragav.