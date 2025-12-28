/Aespa's Winter's latest post brings support from netizens amid dating rumours with BTS' Jungkook

Renowned South Korean girl group Aespa's member Winter has been grabbing headlines ever since her name has been caught up in the dating rumours with BTS's youngest member, Jungkook. The K-pop idol had recently shared a few photos of hers on her personal social media account, which led to many coming out in support of her amid the backlash she is facing from other netizens. Let's delve in to know more.

Netizens coming out in support of Winter

Winter had shared few photos of hers on her Instagram account in which she can be seen posing and smiling for the camera in different parts of the kids' playground. This caught the attention of eagle-eyed netizens, and many connected it to the posts of BTS' Jungkook.

However, many supported her and flooded the comment section. One user wrote, "You haven't done anything wrong; you're human. You can have a boyfriend like all of us; we love you. Don't pay attention to the bad comments of envious people." Another user wrote, "The dating rumours involving Winter are completely baseless. There is no proof, no statement, nothing — just speculation created by fans. Sending hate to Winter over made-up stories is unfair and cruel. She has done absolutely nothing wrong and deserves respect as an artist and as a person. Please stop spreading rumours and harassment, and let idols live and work in peace." “We’ll always support you and stay by your side,” wrote the third user.

When Winter did not receive warm welcome at the red carpet of SBS Dajeon

According to reports, when Aespa stepped onto the red carpet at the 2025 SBS Gayo Dajeon, many noticed the crowd suddenly dipped. On the red carpet, Winter wore a light blue-gray dress that exposed her shoulders and arms, drawing attention to the area where fans had previously spotted a small dog-shaped tattoo.

On December 25, at Inspire Arena in Yeongjongdo, Incheon, the "2025 SBS Gayo Daejeon" was broadcast live. The evening's MCs were IVE's An Yujin, DAY6's Young K, and NCT's Jaemin, who were in charge of the Christmas night.

Jungkook's dating rumours

Prior to this viral clip, Jungkook was caught up in the dating rumours with AESPA's Winter. This was due to him being spotted in Chrome Hearts Cafe in Japan, which is very close to Yoyogi Stadium, where AESPA had performed.

There was another dating rumour which included Yubi, Winter, and Shin Hyun Ji. A video had gone viral in which a man looked very similar to Jungkook, who was seen hugging a woman from behind. Lately, he has been linked to several women; however, he has refrained from commenting on these rumours.

All about Aespa

Aespa made their debut in 2020 with four members: Karina, Giselle, Winter, and Ningning. The group is best known for the metaverse concept and hyperpop music in K-pop.