/India Latent Row: Ranveer Allahbadia responds to Saurav Gujar's Post

The beginning of 2025 was a controversial moment for Samay Raina; his show India's Got Latent was cancelled after Ranveer Allahbadia made offensive remarks in it. With several allegations and FIRs, an obstacle erupted for everyone, including Apoorva Mukhija and YouTuber Ashish Chanchlani. Several celebrities criticised Ranveer Allahbadia for his comments on social media, and among them was Saurav Gujar, who had once threatened to beat him. Now, the YouTuber has reacted to it.

What did Ranveer Allahbadia say about the criticism by Saurav Gujar?

Reportedly , in his recent podcast with YouTubers Abhyudaya Mohan and Gautami Kawale, Ranveer reacted to Saurav's threat and said, "Saurav Gurjar? He used to play Bheem in Mahabharat. Bheem was my favourite character. He is saying that he will kill me. I was like, Saurav bro, you? Bheem will beat me now? ‘I will kill you’. (laughs) I was like, Saurav bro you? Bheem will beat me now? I was like yo!"

He further said, "I will call him because I used to like that old Mahabharat. I like Bheem a lot. He’s been in WWE. As far as he promises not to hit me." He captioned the post, "Love you @thesauravgurjar Bhai."

For the unversed, Saurav, who is known for his role as Bheema in the TV show Mahabharat and his tenure in WWE, had shared a clip in February post the controversy criticising Ranveer's remarks. He stated, "Ranveer, who is quite popular, calls people on his podcast, and I have seen his podcasts too, but the kind of words he has used in the show, yeh maafi ke kaabil nahi hai. If we don't take action against it today, then he and more people like him will make such bad comments. If we need to save our next generation and our religion, then we need to take action against such people so that no one thinks of doing it again."

He continued, "Mujhe toh samajh nahi aarahi ki itna besharam insaan aapne maa-baap se nazre kaise milayega. Aur mujhe itna gussa hai ki kahin bhi Mumbai main, kisi show main yaa party main agar meri mulaqat isse hogyi toh naa toh isko iski security bacha paayegi aur naa hi duniya ki koi bhi takat (I don’t understand how such a shameless person will be able to look his parents in the eye. I am so angry that if I ever run into him anywhere in Mumbai at a show or at a party—neither his security nor any power in the world will be able to protect him). We have to take action against him."

All about India's Got Latent controversy

Earlier this year in February, an FIR was filed against Apoorva Mukhija, YouTubers Ashish Chanchlani, Ranveer Allahbadia, Samay, and others associated with the India's Got Latent show. The FIR was based on allegations of promoting obscenity and engaging in sexually explicit discussions during the publicly accessible YouTube show.

The show came under scrutiny after Ranveer made offensive remarks on the show. During an appearance on the India's Got Latent show, the podcaster asked a contestant, "Would you rather watch your parents have sex or join in once and stop it forever?" The video soon went viral on the internet, with social media users slamming him for his remarks.