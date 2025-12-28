Twinkle Khanna is one of the most esteemed and well-known personalities in Bollywood. The former actress turned her stardom into a popular author, columnist, businesswoman, and producer. Showcasing her talent and versatility in the film industry, Khanna has won multiple awards and accolades, one of which is the Filmfare for Best Female Debut for her leading role in the movie Barsaat. After making her exit from Bollywood, she surely entered into a flourishing career, earning respect, influencing her beloved fans, and ultimately making enough wealth for herself. Read below and know more about it.

Twinkle Khanna's exit from Bollywood

Twinkle Khanna entered Bollywood in 1995 with her debut film, Barsaat, and quickly marked her presence in the Indian cinema, becoming a popular face in the nation. After depicting herself as a talented and charismatic persona and delivering successful films, she stepped away from movies at the peak of her visibility. She proved that her exit from the cinema was not a failure but a conscious decision and seeks a successful career ahead as an author, giving bestsellers like Mrs. Funnybones, and as an entrepreneur.

After quitting acting, what's Khanna's net worth?

After quitting acting and appearing in the movies, Khanna reshaped her life, entering a new phase as a writer and columnist. Besides portraying herself as a brilliant actress, she jotted down some of the bestsellers like Mrs. Funnybones, The Legend of Lakshmi Prasad, and Pyjamas Are Forgiving. She also put her foot in as an interior designer and entrepreneur, while later venturing as a producer in film production. Summing up all this information, as per the report of Celebrity Net Worth, Twinkle Khanna’s net worth is estimated to be around $20-30 million.

About her show, Two Much With Kajol And Twinkle

Twinkle returned to the spotlight with her recent show, Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, along with Kajol Devgan. It is a fun, unfiltered Indian talk show streaming on Prime Video where Bollywood stars Kajol and Twinkle Khanna host and have a chit-chat session with celebrity guests about their lives, relationships, and fame. Several Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Akshay Kumar, and many others, were interviewed one-on-one by both hosts.