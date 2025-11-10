/Shah Rukh Khan, Kriti Sanon, Twinkle Khanna: 7 Bollywood celebrities with impressive academic backgrounds

From being toppers to megastars in the film industry, several Bollywood stars have impressive academic degrees. From Shah Rukh Khan to Kriti Sanon, these stars of Indian cinema got college degrees before they took up acting.
These Bollywood celebrities have gained popularity over the years for their acting skills. Incidentally, they also come with a strong academic background. From Shah Rukh Khan to Kriti Sanon, let's take a deep dive into the list of 7 Indian cinema stars who have impressive academic backgrounds.
Shah Rukh Khan, the king of Bollywood, has a strong academic background. The actor has completed his bachelor's degree in economics from Hansraj College, University of Delhi. Later, he pursued his master's degree in mass communication from Jamia Millia Islamia, based in Delhi. But acting beckoned and Khan left his course mid-way to make a career in movies. The rest, as they say, is history.
Kriti completed her schooling from Delhi Public School, RK Puram and enrolled herself in Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering at Jaypee Institute of Information Technology, Noida. After her studies, she started working as a model before becoming an actress in Bollywood.
The most handsome and charming Kartik Aaryan had done his schooling at St. Paul's School, Gwalior. After completing his schooling, he pursued an engineering degree in biotechnology from DY Patil University, Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra. Aaryan began his modelling career during his university days before becoming an actor.
Parineeti Chopra studied in Convent of Jesus and Mary, situated in Ambala. She later moved to England, where she earned a triple honours degree in the field of business, finance and economics from Manchester Business School. Parineeti has also done an internship in the marketing department of Yash Raj Films before making her debut in Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl.
Twinkle Khanna is a former actress who has done her schooling from the New Era High School in Panchgani and the Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics of the University of Mumbai in Vile Parle. She also tried to pursue the entrance examination for chartered accountants, but joined the film industry instead. She went back to studies years later, post-marriage and motherhood. In 2024, she graduated, earning a degree in Master of Arts degree from Goldsmiths, University of London in the New Cross area of Lewisham.
Soha Ali Khan, sister of Saif Ali Khan, attended her school at The British School in New Delhi. Later, she pursued her educational career in modern history at Balliol College, Oxford and earned a master's degree in International Relations from the London School of Economics and Political Science.
One of the actors with a stoic action hero persona, John Abraham, was born and brought up in Mumbai and studied at the Bombay Scottish School. He then continued his studies at Jai Hind College, University of Mumbai, and then got an MBA degree from NMIMS, Mumbai.