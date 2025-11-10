/Shah Rukh Khan, Kriti Sanon, Twinkle Khanna: 7 Bollywood celebrities with impressive academic backgrounds

Twinkle Khanna is a former actress who has done her schooling from the New Era High School in Panchgani and the Narsee Monjee College of Commerce and Economics of the University of Mumbai in Vile Parle. She also tried to pursue the entrance examination for chartered accountants, but joined the film industry instead. She went back to studies years later, post-marriage and motherhood. In 2024, she graduated, earning a degree in Master of Arts degree from Goldsmiths, University of London in the New Cross area of Lewisham.