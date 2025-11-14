Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, the hosts of the chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, have made headlines more often than their celebrity guests throughout the run of their show. The final episode of their widely discussed show was aired earlier this week and featured Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal as guests. Like past episodes, the Yes or No segment once again went viral on social media.

While Vicky made everyone laugh as he said ‘Yes’ to the question ‘good sex is more important than good conversation’, host Twinkle Khanna revealed an interesting detail about her and Kajol’s past.

Twinkle and Kajol have a common ex One question in the Yes or No segment was- ‘Best friends shouldn’t date each other’s exes’. Twinkle Khanna walked towards ‘Yes’ followed by Kajol. As she did, Twinkle explained, “I know you don't think so, but my friends are more important to me than any man. Yaar, woh toh kahin pe bhi mil jaayega.(You will get a man anywhere)” One question in the Yes or No segment was- ‘Best friends shouldn’t date each other’s exes’. Twinkle Khanna walked towards ‘Yes’ followed by Kajol. As she did, Twinkle explained, “I know you don't think so, but my friends are more important to me than any man.(You will get a man anywhere)”

Kaushal, on the other hand, walked towards ‘No’ and stated, “I feel that if it's still affecting the ex, then it's not really an ex. Like woh thoda grey area hai (It’s a grey area)”.

To that, Twinkle put an arm around Kajol and said, “I mean, we have an ex in common but we can't say.”

Kajol’s eyes opened wide in shock as she said, “Shut up, I beg you. Shut the f*** up.” This left Twinkle in splits.

Netizens make wild guesses

While the two stars did not reveal the common ex’s name, it led to a guessing game on Instagram and Reddit.

One such netizen guessed,” Abhishek Kapoor Gattu,” to which another one said, “It can be bobby deol or abhishek kapoor.” Another comment read, “Abhishek Kapoor, director,” while a social media user guessed, “Common ex is Abhishek Kapoor, director. Before dating Twinkle, he briefly dated Kajol.”

Rock On! And Kai Po Che director Abhishek Kapoor had made his acting debut opposite Twinkle Khanna in Uff! Yeh Mohabbat. The pair were reportedly dating during the filming of the movie.

Others guessed that Twinkle and Kajol were talking about their respective husbands, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.

One such comment read, “Twinkle & Ajay Kajol was having crush on akshay kumar,” while another said, “Twinkle dated Ajay for a short time.”