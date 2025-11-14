Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, a chat show hosted by Bollywood stars Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, aired its final episode earlier this week. Like always, the Yes Or No segment became a topic of discussion online.
Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, the hosts of the chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle, have made headlines more often than their celebrity guests throughout the run of their show. The final episode of their widely discussed show was aired earlier this week and featured Kriti Sanon and Vicky Kaushal as guests. Like past episodes, the Yes or No segment once again went viral on social media.
While Vicky made everyone laugh as he said ‘Yes’ to the question ‘good sex is more important than good conversation’, host Twinkle Khanna revealed an interesting detail about her and Kajol’s past.
Kaushal, on the other hand, walked towards ‘No’ and stated, “I feel that if it's still affecting the ex, then it's not really an ex. Like woh thoda grey area hai (It’s a grey area)”.
To that, Twinkle put an arm around Kajol and said, “I mean, we have an ex in common but we can't say.”
Kajol’s eyes opened wide in shock as she said, “Shut up, I beg you. Shut the f*** up.” This left Twinkle in splits.
While the two stars did not reveal the common ex’s name, it led to a guessing game on Instagram and Reddit.
One such netizen guessed,” Abhishek Kapoor Gattu,” to which another one said, “It can be bobby deol or abhishek kapoor.” Another comment read, “Abhishek Kapoor, director,” while a social media user guessed, “Common ex is Abhishek Kapoor, director. Before dating Twinkle, he briefly dated Kajol.”
Rock On! And Kai Po Che director Abhishek Kapoor had made his acting debut opposite Twinkle Khanna in Uff! Yeh Mohabbat. The pair were reportedly dating during the filming of the movie.
Others guessed that Twinkle and Kajol were talking about their respective husbands, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn.
One such comment read, “Twinkle & Ajay Kajol was having crush on akshay kumar,” while another said, “Twinkle dated Ajay for a short time.”
Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle is available for streaming on Prime Video.