/New OTT Releases this week (Dec 29, 2025 to Jan 4, 2026): Stranger Things to Haq- 7 latest movies and shows on Netflix, Prime Video, ZEE5 and more

While welcoming the new year, the OTT platforms are already geared up with their diverse lineup of releases coming this week, offering something for every genre lover. From the highly anticipated finale episode of Netflix’s global sensation Stranger Things to acclaimed films like Haq. Take a look at the list below and sort your holiday plans with the ultimate entertainment boost and a binge-worthy experience.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 31, 2025
The one last experience of the highly acclaimed Stranger Things is coming this week on New Year's Eve. It follows Eleven and friends, who are on the verge of ending Vecna's making of a new world, the Upside Down. In Vol. 2, Max Mayfield has come back to the real world, but ultimately her escape has upset Vecna, making him more furious and risking other children's lives for building vessels.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 2, 2026
After a successful theatrical run, the movie is set to launch on OTT. The movie centres on Shazia Bano (Yami Gautam), a woman who seeks justice after her lawyer husband, Abbas (Emraan Hashmi), abandons her and their children for a second wife and attempts to silence her with triple talaq.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 1, 2026
Dr Shaun Murphy (Freddie Highmore), a brilliant young surgeon, joins the prestigious St. Bonaventure Hospital in San Jose, California. He uses his extraordinary medical skills to save lives while struggling to socialise with his colleagues, who do not get along with him.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: December 31, 2025
A Malayalam movie set on the search for a dog breeder, Kuriachan (Saurabh Sachdeva). His missing leads his wife, Mlaathi (Soyi), and caretaker, Peyoos (Sandeep Pradeep), to dark secrets about his past, his exotic Malaysian dogs, and his connections to the Navy.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 1, 2026
A romantic comedy tells the story of two hardworking employees, Graciela and the charming son of the company owner, Matteo, who have a one-night stand. But a twist comes when they discover that they are competing for the same CEO position at a major underwear company.
Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video
Release Date: January 2, 2026
A Spanish teen drama follows Klara, played by Berta Castañé, a young woman who is suffering from a mental health crisis that has left her housebound, and her burgeoning connection with an unseen radio host.
Where to watch: Netflix
Release Date: January 1, 2026
The docu-reality show explores the collision of K-drama fantasies with the realities of cross-cultural relationships. The series follows five Brazilian women, all of whom are set up in long-distance relationships with Korean men, who travel to Seoul only to test the strength of their connections.