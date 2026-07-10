/NewJeans, ADOR and HYBE sued in US over alleged copyright infringement involving 'ETA'

South Korean girl group NewJeans is once again grabbing headlines for all the wrong reasons. After facing several obstacles, the k-pop group's hit track ETA has become the subject for a new copyright lawsuit in the US. Reportedly, the groups' labels ADOR and HBYE have also been named in the lawsuit as well.

Details of NewJeans and its labels facing lawsuit in US

US copyright infringement company All Surface Publishing filed the suit over ETA with the US District Court for the Central District of California, as per the report of The Korea Times. Reportedly, the suit names not only NewJeans, its agency ADOR, parent company HYBE, producer 250, and lyricists Beenzino and Vana as defendants but also Apple, the US electronics maker that featured the group in its advertising.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The lawsuit claims that ETA lifts instrumentals from Samir's Theme, a 2005 dance track by producer DJ Debonair Samir to which it holds the rights. The suit alleges the unauthorised use of the track's syncopated horn melody, 16th note rhythmic structure and bass drum pattern.

Apart from other claims, the plaintiff is also seeking profits earned from the song and statutory damages of up to $150,000 for the alleged infringement. For the unversed, ETA, released as part of NewJeans' second EP Get Up in July 2023, helped the group become the first K-pop girl group to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200.

All about NewJeans

NewJeans is a South Korean girl group formed by ADOR, a sub-label of HYBE. It is known for its 1990s and 2000s nostalgic aesthetic, breezy R&B sound, and tracks. They made their debut in July 2022 with the single track Attention.