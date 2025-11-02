/NewJeans vs ADOR: Music label submits several demos as evidence for group's next album

After NewJeans lost the case against the music label ADOR, the latter has now submitted evidence of several demos in the court, which are reported to be the group's next album. Read to know more details.
A South Korean court ruled on Thursday against popular K-pop group NewJeans, whose members had sought to cut contractual ties with their label ADOR over what they called "mistreatment" by the agency. In the latest turn of events, the music label has now submitted evidence consisting of several demos of the group's assumed next album. But why did they submit it? Let's delve into it and know more details.
According to a report by The Korea Herald, ADOR and NewJeans have completed several demos for the group's next album and submitted the list of tracks to the Seoul District Court as evidence of its continued management responsibilities.
Reportedly, ADOR had submitted the list to the court in July. The list is assumed to contain more than five demos, as it is purported to be a full-length album. As per the report, the list of tracks which ADOR has submitted to the court is in MR form, meaning the instrumental tracks have been completed, but no member vocals have been recorded.
According to reports, the five-member K-pop girl group had grabbed headlines earlier for announcing the decision to leave the music label ADOR, whose parent company HYBE is also behind K-pop sensation BTS.
The label then filed for an injunction, requesting the court to prohibit the group's members from engaging in independent commercial activities and allowing it to remain NewJeans' managing agency.
The Seoul Central District Court, in Thursday's decision, its second in favour of ADOR, rejected NewJeans' claims that mistreatment had led to the "irreparable breakdown of trust". "The court accepted all positions of the agency, keeping its contract with the group valid," a court representative told AFP.