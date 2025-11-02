/SRK's 60th birthday: Anurag Kashyap recalls when entire Hansraj college went to watch debut film Deewana

Director Anurag Kashyap revealed that the entire Hansraj College went to watch the debut film Deewana of Shah Rukh Khan. Read to know more interesting details.
Shah Rukh Khan turned 60 today, ie, on November 2. The man who has transcended from a role in Fauji to becoming the Badshah of Bollywood is a phenomenon that has stormed the hearts of millions. In regard to this, filmmaker Anurag Kashyap had once revealed in an interview how students of Hansraj College booked an entire theatre to watch Shah Rukh Khan's 1992 film Deewana. Let's delve into it to know what more interesting details the director unveiled.
In an interview with BookMyShow's YouTube channel, Anurag recalled, "Another memorable experience I had was Shah Rukh Khan's Deewana. He was my senior at college. Our entire college went to watch the movie. We booked out the Amba theatre, and all of us went. Shah Rukh Khan's entry in the film was set to the song Koi Na Koi Chahiye, and the entire crowd went mad. Nobody could hear the song. We were so proud that our senior was in a big movie for the first time."
Reportedly, he further revealed what Shah Rukh Khan was like as a student. He stated, "He (SRK) was the hockey captain, he was the basketball captain, and he was the sportsman of the year. He was the economics topper. He was incredible; he isn't a superstar for nothing.
Deewana, directed by Raj Kanwar and written by Sagar Sarhadi, was released in cinemas in 1992. The romantic action-drama tells the story of a newlywed, Kajal, who gets widowed when her husband, Ravi, is killed by his enemies. She moves to another city and gets married to Raja, but her life takes a turn when Ravi returns from the dead.
Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, the film starred Rishi Kapoor, Divya Bharti, Amrish Puri, Sushma Seth, Alok Nath, Dalip Tahil, Mohnish Behl, and Deven Verma, among others.
The cinematography was handled by Harmeet Singh, while A. Muthu edited it. The duo Nadeem-Shravan composed the award-winning soundtrack for the film with lyrics penned by Sameer. Deewana was well received by critics and emerged as a major commercial success, becoming the second-highest-grossing film of the year. The soundtrack album turned out to be a chartbuster and was the highest-selling soundtrack of the year.