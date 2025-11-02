/Keanu Reeves and Tim Miller to collaborate for sci-fi thriller?

Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves is reportedly in talks to team up with Tim Miller for a sci-fi thriller film. Let's delve into the details about the collaboration.
Renowned Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, who has made everyone swoon with his acting skills in films including The Matrix, The Devil's Advocate, Sweet November, and The Day the Earth Stood Still, might be seen in a sci-fi thriller.
According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is in the process of negotiating to acquire Shiver, a unique sci-fi project. Reportedly, Matthew Vaughn will be producing via his Marv Films banner along with Aaron Ryder.
Although the plot details have not been revealed, as per the report, it centres on a ne'er-do-well smuggler who finds himself in the middle of a deadly double-cross while on a job in the Caribbean Sea, which results in him being surrounded by bodies, hostile mercenaries, and thirsty sharks alike.
Keanu Reeves is a Canadian actor who has appeared in films, television series, and video games. He made his film debut in the short One Step Away in 1985. The following year, Reeves appeared in the crime film River's Edge and the television films Babes in Toyland, Act of Vengeance, and Brotherhood of Justice.
His first lead role was as a teenager dealing with his best friend's suicide in the 1988 drama Permanent Record.
Reeves followed this with a supporting role in Ron Howard's comedy Parenthood. In 1991, he starred in the action film Point Break with Patrick Swayze, the science fiction comedy sequel Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey, and the independent drama My Own Private Idaho.