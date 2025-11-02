/Keanu Reeves and Tim Miller to collaborate for sci-fi thriller?

Renowned Hollywood actor Keanu Reeves, who has made everyone swoon with his acting skills in films including The Matrix, The Devil's Advocate, Sweet November, and The Day the Earth Stood Still, might be seen in a sci-fi thriller. As per the report, he might be teaming up with filmmaker Tim Miller. But what is the collaboration all about? Let's delve into it and know more.

Keanu Reeves to be seen in a sci-fi thriller?

According to a report in The Hollywood Reporter, Warner Bros. is in the process of negotiating to acquire Shiver, a unique sci-fi project. Reportedly, Matthew Vaughn will be producing via his Marv Films banner along with Aaron Ryder.

Although the plot details have not been revealed, as per the report, it centres on a ne'er-do-well smuggler who finds himself in the middle of a deadly double-cross while on a job in the Caribbean Sea, which results in him being surrounded by bodies, hostile mercenaries, and thirsty sharks alike.

All about Keanu Reeves

Keanu Reeves is a Canadian actor who has appeared in films, television series, and video games. He made his film debut in the short One Step Away in 1985. The following year, Reeves appeared in the crime film River's Edge and the television films Babes in Toyland, Act of Vengeance, and Brotherhood of Justice.

His first lead role was as a teenager dealing with his best friend's suicide in the 1988 drama Permanent Record.