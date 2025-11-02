/Operation Safed Sagar teaser: When & where to watch Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill's high-octane Kargil War series

Get ready to watch Netflix's original series Operation Safed Sagar, based on the true events of the 1999 Kargil War. Starring Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, and Abhay Verma, it features real aircraft.
Netflix has unveiled a glimpse of its upcoming war drama Operation Safed Sagar. Starring Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill, it is based on the true story of the Indian Air Force’s key mission during the 1999 Kargil War.
The launch happened at the first-ever Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2025 (SIM-25) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. There were over 12,000 participants, along with serving officers and veterans. As per reports, it was filmed across operational IAF bases, and the series features real aircraft, Air Force personnel, and a glimpse of rare military infrastructure.
Posted with the caption: "The world’s highest air operation in history. The highest honour. Watch Operation Safed Sagar, coming soon, only on Netflix," the teaser offers eye-catching scenes of the high-stakes military mission. Fans can expect breathtaking shots of fighter planes taking off in formation, treacherous, snow-clad mountains of Kargil, and so on. Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, and other actors are showcased as fighter pilots getting ready for the mission.
Operation Safed Sagar was an air operation carried out by the Indian Air Force between May 26 and July 11, 1999, during Operation Vijay (Kargil War). It was said to be the world’s highest air combat operation, which involved the use of fighter planes, attack helicopters, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for targeted bombings.
Crafted by Abhijeet Singh Parmar and Kushal Srivastava and directed by Oni Sen (Asur), the series also stars Abhay Verma, Mihir Ahuja, Taaruk Raina, and Arnav Bhasin in lead roles, along with Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill. Produced by Matchbox Shots and Feel Good Films with the support of the Indian Air Force, the show is set to stream on Netflix in 2026.