/Operation Safed Sagar teaser: When & where to watch Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill's high-octane Kargil War series

Netflix has unveiled a glimpse of its upcoming war drama Operation Safed Sagar. Starring Siddharth and Jimmy Shergill, it is based on the true story of the Indian Air Force’s key mission during the 1999 Kargil War.

The launch happened at the first-ever Sekhon Indian Air Force Marathon 2025 (SIM-25) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, New Delhi. There were over 12,000 participants, along with serving officers and veterans. As per reports, it was filmed across operational IAF bases, and the series features real aircraft, Air Force personnel, and a glimpse of rare military infrastructure.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

About the teaser

Posted with the caption: "The world’s highest air operation in history. The highest honour. Watch Operation Safed Sagar, coming soon, only on Netflix," the teaser offers eye-catching scenes of the high-stakes military mission. Fans can expect breathtaking shots of fighter planes taking off in formation, treacherous, snow-clad mountains of Kargil, and so on. Siddharth, Jimmy Shergill, and other actors are showcased as fighter pilots getting ready for the mission.

What's the story of Operation Safed Sagar

Operation Safed Sagar was an air operation carried out by the Indian Air Force between May 26 and July 11, 1999, during Operation Vijay (Kargil War). It was said to be the world’s highest air combat operation, which involved the use of fighter planes, attack helicopters, and Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) for targeted bombings.

Cast and crew of the series