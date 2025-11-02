/Mahhi Vij breaks silence on divorce rumours, responds to claims of ₹5 crore alimony from Jay Bhanushali

Television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have been a hot topic of conversation for the past few days, with social media flooded with speculation about their alleged separation after 14 years of marriage. It was claimed that the two have already signed divorce papers, and that the actress has demanded ₹5 crore in alimony. Recently, Mahhi has responded to the speculations, firmly shutting down the rumours.

What Mahhi said

In her latest vlog, she addresses the controversy by saying, “I read somewhere that I have signed the divorce papers - please show me the papers. Until we say something ourselves, you have no right to interfere in our personal lives and personal space. I know we are public figures, but we will tell you only what we want to.”

Mahhi reveals the rumours are affecting her kids

Mahhi further revealed that the rumours are not just limited to the couple; it has already begun affecting their children. "I have a sick mother at home and three kids, out of which two understand what’s happening. I even got a message from Khushi saying, ‘Mumma, what the hell is this? Why are they interfering in our personal life?’ Even the kids are being questioned in school,” she added. Requesting the media and social media users to be responsible, she says, “Nowadays every child has a phone. It hampers their mental health. You just print for likes and comments. Don’t put false narratives.”

Mahhi's response to the ₹5 crore alimony

One of the biggest viral claims made on social media was that Mahhi allegedly demanded ₹5 crore in alimony from Jay. Calling the rumour baseless, she said, "Let us live. Just because we are celebrities doesn’t mean we have to share everything with you. One of the posts said I demanded ₹5 crore alimony. Did I or Jay tell you that? When you have proof, then talk. Forget my case - I don’t even understand what alimony is. According to me, if a man has earned money, the wife has no right to it if they separate.”

As per Mahhi, “If a woman can work, she should work and earn for herself. When paths separate, you should be able to stand on your own feet.”

Jay is Mahhi's "family"

Mahhi urged fans not to believe anything until she or Jay confirmed it. “Until you hear it from me, please don’t believe anything. Please respect our privacy, that of our kids and parents as well. It’s a request, please leave us alone. If we think we need to tell you something, we will. Jay is my family and will always be my family. He is a wonderful father to my child and a wonderful human being.”

About Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali's relationship

As per reports, the duo first met at a friend's party and later connected again in a nightclub. After dating for a few years, Mahhi and Jay tied the knot in a private ceremony in 2010. They became Television's favourite couple after taking part and winning Nach Baliye 5.

The couple are biological parents to their daughter, Tara, and also foster parents to Rajveer and Khushi. Earlier this year, rumours started when fans noticed the two were rarely seen together. Later, reports claimed that their divorce was finalised between July and August 2025, and the custody of their children has also been settled.

