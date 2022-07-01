Cook threatens to stab Indian TV actors Mahhi Vij, Jay Bhanushali, FIR lodged

Popular television couple Mahhi Vij and Jay Bhanushali reached Oshiwara Police Station on Thursday to file a police complaint against their cook who allegedly threatened to kill the actress and her two-year-old daughter Tara with a dagger. Mahhi shared the whole incident on Twitter on Thursday. She posted a series of tweets to talk about the horrific experience, however, she later deleted the tweets.

In the tweets, Mahhi alleged that the cook she and her husband hired a few days ago was stealing from their house. And, she also shared that the police were letting him out on bail and she is scared for her and her family's lives.

Mahhi confirmed the whole incident in an interview and shared details of the incident. While speaking to ETimes, Mahhi said, "It had just been three days and we were alerted that he’s stealing. I had waited to inform Jay. When Jay came, he wanted to settle the bill but the cook demanded to be paid for the entire month. When Jay tried to reason out, he said ‘200 bihari laake khada kar dunga’ (I’ll get 200 people outside your house). He got drunk and started hurling abuses at us. We went to the cops. I don’t care if anything happens to me, but I was scared for my daughter."

Eventually, the two decided to lodge a police complaint against the cook. As per reports, the cook was arrested for a brief period and was later let out on bail. Reacting to the bail, Mahhi said, “When we went to the police station he kept calling me. I have all the recordings. Seeing whatever is happening everywhere, it is very scary. What if he stabs me? If something happens to me, people will protest later. What’s the point then? I am scared for my family’s safety. I heard he will be out on bail. What if he actually gets men after coming out of the jail and targets us?”

On August 21, 2019, Mahhi and Jay welcomed their daughter. The actress finally gave birth through a C-section delivery after several failed IVF attempts.

The couple tied the knot in 2011.