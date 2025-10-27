/Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij divorce: Reports claim TV couple ends their 14-year marriage

One of the most favourite TV couples, Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij, are currently on the parting ways after 14 years of marriage. Once looked up to for relationship goals by the fans due to their beautiful chemistry, the duo has broken the hearts of many fans. As per a recent report by Hindustan Times, they have finalised their divorce.

One of the best couples on social media

Jay and Mahhi got married in 2011 in a private ceremony, and over the years, the duo has often talked about their lives to the public through Instagram and joint vlogs. They have three children together, a biological daughter, Tara, born in 2019, and two foster children, Rajveer and Khushi, whom they took back in 2017.

About the divorce

However, their relationship has come to an end, and as per the report, the separation happened long before the divorce was filed: "much was tried, but nothing changed." The report further added that the divorce papers were signed and finalised around July and August this year, and the custody arrangements for the kids have also been settled.

As per the fans, the first signs of friction in their marriage appeared in mid-2024 when netizens noticed that the couple had stopped appearing together in photos and vlogs. Their last collaborative family post was back in June 2024, and since then, they have maintained separate social lives online. Jay and Mahhi were last seen together in public at their daughter Tara’s Labubu-themed birthday party in August 2025.

After that, Jay has been spotted travelling with his daughters, and Mahhi recently shifted into a new home with the children. The actor recently posted a cute video with Tara from Tokyo’s famous Shibuya Crossing, and Mahhi commented, "Uska bow dekho papa ke sath ghumna aur mummy ke sath ghumna proper bow," to which Jay replied, “Mom ke saath itna nahi hasti jitna baap ke saath hasti hain.”

Mahhi maintained silence

The rumours started in July about their separation, and Mahhi had addressed them with her characteristic candour. While talking to Hauterrfly, she said, “Even if it is the case, why should I tell you? Are you my uncle? Will you pay my lawyer’s fee?”



She further added, “People assume there’s going to be drama now that it’ll turn into a big issue, that the two will start throwing mud at each other. There’s a lot of pressure from society. Just live and let live.”

While their decision to part ways marks the end of a perfect TV romance, the two are said to continue being devoted parents to their three children.

