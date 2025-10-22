/JD and Usha Vance getting divorce? Former WH press secretary claims not all is well in their marriage. Details here

Jen Psaki, former White House press secretary, made a claim without proof that the marital life of the US Vice President JD Vance and Usha Vance is not going great. Talking at an episode of the "I've Had It" series, she said, without any proof, that the couple might be heading for a divorce.

“I always wonder what’s going on in the mind of his wife. Like, are you OK? Please blink four times. Come over here, we’ll save you," Psaki said.

Reacting to this, Steven Cheung, the White House Director of Communications and the President's aide, slammed Psaki, who has worked with former President Obama and Biden.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

“Jen Psuki must be transferring her own personal issues onto others,” Cheung wrote on X. He misspelled her surname.

“@jrpsaki is a dumba** who has no comprehension of the truth and has to overcompensate for her lack of talent by saying untrue things. Circle back on that, moron,” he added.