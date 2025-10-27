/Bigg Boss 19: FIR against Tanya Mittal for using a BANNED gun in viral video

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Tanya Mittal is once again making headlines, but this time not due to the drama on the reality show. An old video of the TV star has resurfaced online, where she can be spotted using a potash gun, landing her in legal trouble.

What's the story

According to an Aaj Tak report, Gwalior resident Shishupal Singh Kanshana has filed a formal complaint with ASP Anu Beniwal, urging authorities to register an FIR against Tanya Mittal. In the video, Tanya can be seen using a potash gun, which was recently banned in the district, and the local authorities prohibited its manufacture, sale, and use. This action was taken due to an increase in eye injury cases during Diwali.

ASP Beniwal has reportedly asked the cybersecurity team to investigate the video and confirm whether it violates the current ban. However, the video may have been two years old before the ban, according to some sources, which casts doubt on the complaint's timeliness and veracity.

About the controversy

The Gwalior administration’s ban on potash guns was caused by several incidents of serious injuries caused by the product’s chemical composition, and Tanya’s resurfaced video has triggered anger among residents, with some people accusing her of promoting unsafe practices.

While the Bigg Boss contestant is currently inside the reality show house and unaware of the growing controversy, social media has not been so quiet. Some users have called her out for accountability, while others have defended her, arguing that if the video is old, she cannot be judged today for this.

Life of Tanya Mittal before Bigg Boss

Before entering Bigg Boss 19, Tanya Mittal was already a familiar face on social media. She first went viral during the Kumbh Mela, when videos of her helping people amid the crowd grabbed attention online. Since then, she has built a reputation for being outspoken and unapologetically extravagant.

Inside Bigg Boss

Tanya has been one of the most controversial contestants on the reality show, frequently criticized for her audacious claims. She boasts of having 150 bodyguards, owns multiple businesses, and even travels to Dubai just to eat baklava.

Her tactics may entertain viewers, but they have also caused friction with her housemates. Recently, singer Amaal Mallik called her "fake," and another contestant, Bhojpuri actress Neelam Giri, accused her of being two-faced. Her strategies have strained relations with her housemates, even though they may amuse viewers.

Salman Khan steps in during Weekend Ka Vaar

The ongoing conflict between Tanya and Neelam also made host Salman Khan step in during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode. He defended Tanya and pointed out Neelam’s tendency to escalate small matters. Salman said, "You gave others the opportunity to interfere in your fight."