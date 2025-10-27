/5 characters played by Satish Shah that remain rent-free in our hearts

Satish Shah played D'Mello, a corrupt Municipal Commissioner, who gets murdered at the beginning of the film. However, the film had Shah, who was only a film old back then, playing a dead body throughout the rest of the film as everyone gets in involved in a chase, just to get D'Mello's dead body. The satire remains one of the best commentaries on red tapism and corruption in Hindi cinema to date. Also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Vaswani, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Kapur, Om Puri and Staush Kaushik.