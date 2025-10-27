/5 characters played by Satish Shah that remain rent-free in our hearts

A legendary figure in Indian cinema, Satish Shah, passed away on 25th October 2025. The veteran entertained his audience for a long time, which is why we have compiled some of his best character roles that shouldn't be missed.
Satish Ravilal Shah always managed to bring a smile to everyone's face with his acting. While the FTII graduate featured in varied roles in his four-decade-long career, the comedic characters he played became the most popular. Here's looking back at the 5 best characters of the actor that will always remain with us in our hearts rent-free.
Satish Shah played the role of Professor Madhav Rasai, a quirky biology professor famous for his habit of spitting when he talks. While Shah had limited screen time, the character has remained iconic years after the movie first released.
Satish Shah played multiple roles in the most liked and favourite sitcom, Yeh Jo Zindagi Hai. While the rest of the cast played a singular character, it was Shah who played as many as 43 characters in the show that used to air on DD. Shah made his way in every episode of the drama while recreating numerous roles from Mr Bhattacharya to the Hotel Manager.
Shah played the role of Indravadan Sarabhai, a lazy and a witty husband of Maya Sarabhai and also the head of the Sarabhai family. While the show aired in the early 2000s, Shah's portrayal of Indravadan remains well etched in our collective memory till date.
Satish Shah played Vishamber Mehra with R Madhavan as his son-in-law in this TV series that aired on Zee TV. The comedy achieved popularity because of the funny banter between father-in-law and son-in-law. Mandira Bedi played Shah's daughter in the show.
Satish Shah played D'Mello, a corrupt Municipal Commissioner, who gets murdered at the beginning of the film. However, the film had Shah, who was only a film old back then, playing a dead body throughout the rest of the film as everyone gets in involved in a chase, just to get D'Mello's dead body. The satire remains one of the best commentaries on red tapism and corruption in Hindi cinema to date. Also featured Naseeruddin Shah, Ravi Vaswani, Neena Gupta, Pankaj Kapur, Om Puri and Staush Kaushik.