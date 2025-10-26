Deven Bhojani, director of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, reveals the reason behind singing the show’s title song at Satish Shah's funeral

Hours after videos of the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai team singing the show’s title song at late actor Satish Shah’s funeral went viral on social media, the show’s director and actor Deven Bhojani took to social media to reveal the unusual gesture.

Deven Bhojani on singing Sarabhai vs Sarabhai theme song

On Sunday, Deven took to Instagram and shared the video of the Sarabhai vs Sarabhai team singing the show’s theme song to Satish Shah’s pyre. In the caption, he wrote, “May look mad, dark, weird, whatever but we always sing this when together & today was not an exception. Felt as if INDU himself insisted and joined us. #RIP #SatishShah ji I am blessed to have directed you in #SarabhaiVsSarabhai. You’ll live forever in our hearts."

Fans commented and extended their support on the warm gesture. One user wrote,“The best way to give an artist a final goodbye — he would be smiling from heaven.” Another commented, “Truly a fitting tribute by the best team to a great artist.” Yet another wrote, “Fantastic way to bid farewell to the most amazing, adorable and loved actor in the industry. He will be very happy.”

Sumeet Raghvan also shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “And one final bye to Indu Sarabhai… We will miss you, Dad. Love you loads.”

About Satish Shah’s death

Veteran TV and film actor Satish Shah passed away on Saturday at the age of 74 due to kidney failure. The actor collapsed while having lunch at his Mumbai residence, his manager revealed. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital but could not be revived. In his four-decade-long career, the actor had featured in innumerable shows and films, including Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, Ye Jo Hai Zindagi, Jaane Bhi Do Yaaron and Main Hoon Naa, to name a few, where Shah mostly played comical roles.

From Amitabh Bachchan and Salman Khan to Farah Khan and Karan Johar, several celebrities mourned the actor’s demise on social media.