/Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actors bid Satish Shah an emotional farewell as they sing the title song of the iconic show at the actor’s funeral | Watch

Actors Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, Deven Bhojani and creators Atish Kapadia and JD Majethia bid farewell to Satish Shah on Sunday as the late actor’s mortal remains were cremated in Mumbai. The cast of the iconic show in which Satish Shah played the head of the family, Indravadan Sarabhai, was present along with other industry stalwarts like Naseeruddin Shah, Pankaj Kapur and many others at Shah’s funeral ceremony on Sunday. The actor passed away on Saturday due to Kidney failure. Ratna Pathak Shah, who played Maya Sarabhai on the show, was also present at the funeral.

Sarabhai vs Sarabhai cast’s unique way of bidding farewell

As the funeral pyre burned, the team of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai bid the most heartfelt goodbye to their beloved Indravadan. JD Majethia, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Deven Bhojani, Atish Kapadia and Rajesh Kumar were seen singing the title song of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The group fought back tears as they sang the song and bid the veteran actor goodbye one final time. Mejethia later told the media that they wanted to bid the actor farewell on a good note.

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Satish Shah’s funeral

Several industry stalwarts were present at the funeral of Satish Shah on Sunday. Apart from the cast of Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Ranjeeth, Dilip Joshi, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Farah Khan and others paid their condolences to the actor and his family.

How did Satish Shah die? Soon after Shah's death, it was revealed that Shah had undergone a kidney transplant recently and had developed an infection. Soon after Shah's death, it was revealed that Shah had undergone a kidney transplant recently and had developed an infection.

Hours after Shah's death, PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai stated the events leading up to the death.

We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Mr Satish Shah,” the statement reads.

“Earlier today, the hospital received an emergency call regarding Mr Shah’s health. An ambulance with a medical team was immediately sent to his residence, where he was found to be unresponsive. CPR was started in the ambulance itself and continued on arrival at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr Shah could not be revived,” the note added.