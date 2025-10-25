Satish Shah death: Hospital issues statement, reveals actor was found unresponsive at home



Actor Satish Shah, renowned for his roles in Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro and Main Hoon Na, passed away at the age of 74. Hours after the news of the actor's death broke, new details have emerged.

As per the reports, the actor was taken to the hospital earlier in the day after he was found unresponsive at his home and was given CPR in the ambulance itself. Shah died

around 2:30 pm at Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital.

Hospital releases statement on Satish Shah's death

Soon after Shah's death, it was revealed that Shah had undergone a kidney transplant recently and had developed an infection.

Hours after Shah's death, PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre in Mumbai stated the events leading up to the death.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Mr. Satish Shah,” the statement reads.

“Earlier today, the hospital received an emergency call regarding Mr. Shah’s health. An ambulance with a medical team was immediately sent to his residence, where he was found to be unresponsive. CPR was started in the ambulance itself and continued on arrival at P. D. Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre. Despite the best efforts of our medical team, Mr. Shah could not be revived,” the note added.

The press note continued, “Mr. Shah was a beloved artist whose remarkable contribution to Indian cinema and television will always be remembered. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and admirers during this difficult time.”

It has been revealed earlier that Shah died due to septic shock.

Satish is survived by his wife, Madhu Shah. The couple didn’t have any children. Her wife was a designer, and the couple got married in 1972.

PM Modi mourns the death of Satish Shah.

Hours after Satish Shah’s passing, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the actor with a heartfelt note.