/Bigg Boss 19: Double eviction of Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali leave housemates, fans shocked

In a surprise move that has left fans shocked, Bigg Boss 19’s Weekend Ka Vaar episode on Sunday saw double eviction. Contestants Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama were eliminated from the Slaman Khan-hosted reality show, leaving fans disappointed and housemates shocked. Baseer and Nehal were considered as strong contestants and many felt Baseer would continue inside the house till the finale.

Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama evicted from Bigg Boss 19

"I am quite shocked myself. But based on the votes, both of you have received the lowest count and thus both of you have to leave the house," Salman said during the Weekend Ka Vaar. Before exiting the house, Baseer and singer Amaal Malik also shared a warm hug. The episode also marked the season's second double elimination.

The official X (formerly Twitter) account of Bigg Boss tweeted, “Wait, what?! Ghar mein hua double eviction! @nehalchudasama9 ke saath, @Baseer_Bob bhi huye ghar se beghar (Double eviction in the house! Along with @nehalchudasama9, @Baseer_Bob has also been evicted).”

Last week, contestants Pranit More, Gaurav Khanna, Nehal and Baseer were in the danger zone. While Gaurav and Pranit survived, Nehal and Baseer were evicted. Sonakshi Sinha and Mika Singh also made appearances on the The Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

Fans express disappointment and shock

Several fans of the show expressed disappointment over the double eliminations and took to social media to voice their thoughts.

A person wrote, "Not Baseer! He was such a strong contender." "Uggh, not fair. I'm truly shocked," read a tweet. A fan commented, "Baseer got low votes despite having such a strong presence in the house? Crazy."

The Bigg Boss house has witnessed several eliminations, including that of Natalia, Awez, Nagma and Zeishan.

About Bigg Boss 19

Bigg Boss 19 premiered on August 24. Hosted by Salman Khan, Bigg Boss 19 streams on JioHotstar at 9 pm, before its TV telecast on Colors TV at 10.30 pm.

At present, contestants Gaurav Khanna, Kunickaa Sadanand, Ashnoor Kaur, Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal, Malti Chahar, Mridul, Farrhana Bhatt, Pranit More, and Shehbaz Badesha are inside the house.