/Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release: Rishab Shetty’s latest blockbuster to stream on this platform?

Kantara: Chapter 1, which released worldwide on October 2, is running successfully in theatres all across. But on Monday, a post by Amazon Prime Video left everyone curious about the film’s digital premiere. The cryptic hints at Kantara: Chapter 1 OTT release, and fans cannot keep calm.

Kantara Chapter 1 OTT release date announced?

The film is a prequel to the 2022 hit Kantara, and delves into the origins of the Buta Kola ritual. Kantara: Chapter 1 has been helmed by Rishab Shetty, who also stars in the lead.

The OTT streaming platform shared a poster of the film, calling the movie “legendary.” The post piqued everyone’s curiosity. However, the release date of the film was not mentioned in the post.

The post, however, hints that makers will soon announce the release date of the film.

Curious and excited fans flooded the comment section inquiring about the film's release date. One user wrote, “Waiting,” while another asked," When?". Another fan wanted to know why the film is releasing on a digital platform so soon. “Why hombale releasing in OTT so soon... Need to allow to run in theatres for 50 days minimum...”

Kantara Chapter 1 was released on October 2. The film has reportedly grossed over Rs 8 billion at the global box office and emerged as highest highest-grossing Indian film of 2025.

About Kantara: Chapter 1

The story delves into the origins of the Daiva Kola or Bhuta Kola tradition, a spiritual ritual deeply rooted in the Tulu culture of coastal Karnataka. The film is set in pre-colonial India and follows the life of Berme, a tribal leader (played by Rishab Shetty), who stands up against the oppressive aristocracy to protect the dignity and beliefs of his people. The film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram and Pramodh Shetty in key roles. Kantara: Chapter 1 is backed by Hombale Films.