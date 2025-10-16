LOGIN
Scandal, power and royalty: The Jordanian princess who fled Dubai to win the UK’s most expensive divorce

Subhadra Srivastava
Edited By Subhadra Srivastava
Published: Oct 16, 2025, 16:00 IST | Updated: Oct 16, 2025, 16:01 IST

The ensuing legal battle in the UK not only resulted in a record-breaking settlement but also revealed allegations of intimidation and abuse, turning the princess’s private struggle into a global story of courage, justice, and the challenges of life at the highest echelons of royalty.

A Royal Marriage Turned Sour
(Photograph: AFP)

A Royal Marriage Turned Sour

In 2019, Princess Haya bint Hussein of Jordan made headlines worldwide by fleeing Dubai with her two children, setting in motion one of the most high-profile royal divorces in history. Her escape exposed a hidden world of power, control, and personal risk within a ruling family, raising questions about women’s autonomy in elite circles. The ensuing legal battle in the UK not only resulted in a record-breaking settlement but also revealed allegations of intimidation and abuse, turning the princess’s private struggle into a global story of courage, justice, and the challenges of life at the highest echelons of royalty.

Early Life and Education
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Early Life and Education

Princess Haya was born in 1974 to King Hussein of Jordan and his third wife, Queen Alia, making her the half-sister of King Abdullah II. She was educated in both Jordan and the United Kingdom, attending prestigious institutions such as St. Edmund’s School in England. She went on to study at the University of Oxford, where she earned a degree in philosophy, politics, and economics.

The Flight to Safety
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Flight to Safety

On 10 April 2004, Princess Haya bint Hussein of Jordan married Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, in a union that of royal prestige with political power at the Al Baraka palace in Amman, in an intimate ceremony. The couple had two children, Sheikha Jalila and Sheikh Zayed. However, by 2019, the marriage had deteriorated, leading to Princess Haya's departure from Dubai with her children. However, the Princess late fled Dubai in April 2019, citing fears for her life. She sought refuge in the United Kingdom, where she applied for asylum. The circumstances surrounding her departure raised questions about the safety and freedom of women within the ruling family of Dubai.

A Record-Breaking Divorce Settlement
(Photograph: AFP)

A Record-Breaking Divorce Settlement

In December 2021, the High Court in London ordered Sheikh Mohammed to pay Princess Haya a divorce settlement of $730 million, marking it as one of the most expensive divorce settlements in British legal history. The court's decision highlighted the significant financial and personal stakes involved in the case.

Allegations of Abuse and Control
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Allegations of Abuse and Control

Throughout the legal proceedings, allegations emerged regarding Sheikh Mohammed's treatment of Princess Haya. The court heard claims of threats and intimidation, painting a picture of a controlling and abusive relationship. These revelations shed light on the challenges faced by women in similar positions of power and influence.

Custody Battle and Legal Proceedings
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Custody Battle and Legal Proceedings

The divorce proceedings also involved a contentious custody battle over the couple's two children, Sheikha Al Jalila and Sheikh Zayed. In March 2022, the court awarded Princess Haya sole responsibility for deciding the schooling and medical care of her children, further complicating the already complex legal landscape.

The Impact on Dubai's Reputation
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

The Impact on Dubai's Reputation

Princess Haya was the sixth wife of Sheikh Mohammed, who has six wives and a total of 23 children. His son, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, is the designated heir to the Dubai throne. The public nature of the divorce and the associated allegations have had repercussions for Dubai's international image. The case has drawn attention to issues of human rights and the treatment of women within the emirate, prompting discussions about governance and personal freedoms.

Princess Haya's Life After Divorce
(Photograph: Wikimedia Commons)

Princess Haya's Life After Divorce

Since the divorce, Princess Haya has maintained a relatively low profile. She continues to reside in the United Kingdom with her children, focusing on their well-being and adjusting to life away from the public eye.

