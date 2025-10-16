/Scandal, power and royalty: The Jordanian princess who fled Dubai to win the UK’s most expensive divorce

The ensuing legal battle in the UK not only resulted in a record-breaking settlement but also revealed allegations of intimidation and abuse, turning the princess’s private struggle into a global story of courage, justice, and the challenges of life at the highest echelons of royalty.
In 2019, Princess Haya bint Hussein of Jordan made headlines worldwide by fleeing Dubai with her two children, setting in motion one of the most high-profile royal divorces in history. Her escape exposed a hidden world of power, control, and personal risk within a ruling family, raising questions about women’s autonomy in elite circles. The ensuing legal battle in the UK not only resulted in a record-breaking settlement but also revealed allegations of intimidation and abuse, turning the princess’s private struggle into a global story of courage, justice, and the challenges of life at the highest echelons of royalty.
Princess Haya was born in 1974 to King Hussein of Jordan and his third wife, Queen Alia, making her the half-sister of King Abdullah II. She was educated in both Jordan and the United Kingdom, attending prestigious institutions such as St. Edmund’s School in England. She went on to study at the University of Oxford, where she earned a degree in philosophy, politics, and economics.
On 10 April 2004, Princess Haya bint Hussein of Jordan married Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, in a union that of royal prestige with political power at the Al Baraka palace in Amman, in an intimate ceremony. The couple had two children, Sheikha Jalila and Sheikh Zayed. However, by 2019, the marriage had deteriorated, leading to Princess Haya's departure from Dubai with her children. However, the Princess late fled Dubai in April 2019, citing fears for her life. She sought refuge in the United Kingdom, where she applied for asylum. The circumstances surrounding her departure raised questions about the safety and freedom of women within the ruling family of Dubai.
In December 2021, the High Court in London ordered Sheikh Mohammed to pay Princess Haya a divorce settlement of $730 million, marking it as one of the most expensive divorce settlements in British legal history. The court's decision highlighted the significant financial and personal stakes involved in the case.
Throughout the legal proceedings, allegations emerged regarding Sheikh Mohammed's treatment of Princess Haya. The court heard claims of threats and intimidation, painting a picture of a controlling and abusive relationship. These revelations shed light on the challenges faced by women in similar positions of power and influence.
The divorce proceedings also involved a contentious custody battle over the couple's two children, Sheikha Al Jalila and Sheikh Zayed. In March 2022, the court awarded Princess Haya sole responsibility for deciding the schooling and medical care of her children, further complicating the already complex legal landscape.
Princess Haya was the sixth wife of Sheikh Mohammed, who has six wives and a total of 23 children. His son, Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Maktoum, is the designated heir to the Dubai throne. The public nature of the divorce and the associated allegations have had repercussions for Dubai's international image. The case has drawn attention to issues of human rights and the treatment of women within the emirate, prompting discussions about governance and personal freedoms.
Since the divorce, Princess Haya has maintained a relatively low profile. She continues to reside in the United Kingdom with her children, focusing on their well-being and adjusting to life away from the public eye.