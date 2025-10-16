On 10 April 2004, Princess Haya bint Hussein of Jordan married Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai, in a union that of royal prestige with political power at the Al Baraka palace in Amman, in an intimate ceremony. The couple had two children, Sheikha Jalila and Sheikh Zayed. However, by 2019, the marriage had deteriorated, leading to Princess Haya's departure from Dubai with her children. However, the Princess late fled Dubai in April 2019, citing fears for her life. She sought refuge in the United Kingdom, where she applied for asylum. The circumstances surrounding her departure raised questions about the safety and freedom of women within the ruling family of Dubai.

