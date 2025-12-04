K-pop girl group NewJeans, company ADOR under HYBE, and former CEO of ADOR Min Hee Jin, who were all caught up in the controversy, came to an end after a South Korean court ruled against the group. Now that NewJeans has begun to perform, reports of the former ADOR CEO planning to form a new group are doing the rounds. Let's delve into it to know more details.

What did former CEO Min Hee Jin reveal?

According to reports of online communities and others, OOAK (One Of A Kind Records), founded by Min Hee Jin, will hold a private in-person audition at a well-known dance academy.

Reportedly, Min Hee Jin established her new agency in October and completed its corporate registration and secured a building near Sinsa-dong, Gangnam-gu, Seoul. She is accelerating everything by seeing aspects, including concept, visual production, and many more.

Moreover, OOAK Records had registered its business purposes as celebrity management, music and album production, album production and distribution, event and concert planning and production, and brand management. Reportedly, Min Hee Jin is listed as an internal director.

Controversy of ADOR and NewJeans

On November 28 last year, the five members of NewJeans held an urgent press conference, alleging that ADOR had violated its obligations under their exclusive contract. Following this, they began independent activities despite their ongoing dispute with the agency.

The Seoul Central District Court ruled in favour of ADOR’s request for a provisional injunction against NewJeans members Minji, Hanni, Danielle, Haerin, and Hyein. The ruling emphasised the protection of agency status and the prohibition of independent advertising contracts, effectively restricting the group from engaging in activities outside of ADOR’s management.