/'Another significant milestone': Rajnath Singh hails successful test of indigenous Pralay missile

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (Nov 05) announced that DRDO had successfully flight-tested the indigenously developed Pralay missile off the Odisha coast at 1110 hrs. In a post on X, Singh said the test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials and met all stipulated objectives, as validated by data captured through various range instruments.

"This successful trial marks another significant milestone in strengthening India's indigenous defence capabilities," he wrote.

Indigenous Pralay flight-test

The Defence Research and Development Organisation conducted the flight test of the quasi-ballistic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast at around 1110 hrs on November 5, 2026. All test objectives were fully met, confirmed by data captured by range instruments deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.