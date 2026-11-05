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'Another significant milestone': Rajnath Singh hails successful test of indigenous Pralay missile

Moohita Kaur Garg
Edited By Moohita Kaur Garg
Published: Nov 05, 2026, 20:31 IST | Updated: Nov 05, 2026, 20:32 IST
'Another significant milestone': Rajnath Singh hails successful test of indigenous Pralay missile

DRDO successfully test-fires Pralay missile off Odisha coast

Story highlights

India successfully flight-tested its indigenously developed Pralay missile off the Odisha coast. DRDO said the November 5 trial met all stipulated objectives. Rajnath Singh hailed the achievement as another significant milestone in strengthening India's indigenous defence capabilities.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (Nov 05) announced that DRDO had successfully flight-tested the indigenously developed Pralay missile off the Odisha coast at 1110 hrs. In a post on X, Singh said the test was conducted as part of user evaluation trials and met all stipulated objectives, as validated by data captured through various range instruments.

"This successful trial marks another significant milestone in strengthening India's indigenous defence capabilities," he wrote.

Indigenous Pralay flight-test

The Defence Research and Development Organisation conducted the flight test of the quasi-ballistic missile from Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Island off the Odisha coast at around 1110 hrs on November 5, 2026. All test objectives were fully met, confirmed by data captured by range instruments deployed by the Integrated Test Range, Chandipur.

Research Centre Imarat, Hyderabad, along with other DRDO laboratories, developed the missile indigenously. Bharat Dynamics Limited, one of the development-cum-production partners, produced the system. The test was conducted in the presence of senior DRDO officials, industry representatives and Defence Forces personnel. With this success, the induction of the system has become imminent.

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg

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Moohita Kaur Garg

Moohita Kaur Garg is a Senior Sub-Editor and Journalist at WION News, specialising in geopolitics, global conflicts, and international diplomacy. With over five years of frontline ...Read More

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