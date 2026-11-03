/28 killed, 2 missing: MEA reveals deadly price India's seafarers are paying as attacks on commercial ships continue in West Asia and Black Sea

India has lost 23 nationals to the conflict in West Asia, including 15 seafarers, while five more have been killed in attacks on commercial shipping in the Black Sea region, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday (Nov 03). In addition, two others remain missing, they said.

The figures, shared by MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal at the ministry's bi-weekly press briefing, came as New Delhi once again pressed for dialogue and diplomacy to restore peace and protect maritime navigation. The appeal follows the death of an Indian seafarer in an attack off the coast of Oman.

India and West Asia war: The toll

"We have lost 23 Indian nationals in the conflict in West Asia, out of which 15 were Indian seafarers," Jaiswal said. Additionally, responding to a question about Indian nationals killed in the Black Sea, he confirmed, "There, we have lost five Indian nationals, and 2 continue to be missing."

The Oman attack

The latest casualty came when a commercial vessel was struck near Limah, Oman. The dead seafarer, identified as Gandhar Nahim Ajij from Gujarat, was among 14 Indian crew members aboard the Indian-flagged MSV AL JUSUFI.

"On that ship, we had 14 Indian crew members. Of them, tragically, unfortunately, one of them has died. We are now in the process of ensuring that the 13 Indian nationals who are there are repatriated back to India," Jaiswal said, thanking Omani authorities for their swift action.

Union Minister of Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal had earlier in the day confirmed the seafarer's death.

The incident is the latest in a string of attacks on commercial vessels and seafarers across the Persian Gulf and the wider West Asian region amid the ongoing conflict.

India calls for calm