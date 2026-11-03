/Apple sets all-time revenue record in India as more iPhone users upgrade to new models

Apple has reported its highest-ever revenue in India during the September quarter of fiscal 2026, highlighting the country's growing importance to its global business. The company also recorded an all-time high in the number of Indian customers upgrading to newer iPhone models, while its Mac business posted strong global growth.

During the earnings call, Apple CEO John Ternus highlighted record performance across several regions, including India. The results point to growing demand for Apple's smartphones and computers in one of the world's largest consumer technology markets.

Apple India Revenue Hits All-Time High

Ternus said Apple achieved September quarter revenue records across the Americas, Europe, Greater China and the rest of Asia-Pacific. India also recorded its highest-ever revenue for the quarter, with growth across developed and emerging markets contributing to the company's performance. The milestone is significant for Apple as it continues to expand its presence in India, where demand for premium smartphones and computers has been increasing.

iPhone Upgraders Reach Record High In India

Apple CFO Kevan Parekh said the company's active iPhone installed base reached an all-time high globally. More importantly, the company recorded its highest-ever number of iPhone upgraders in several markets, including India, the US, mainland China and Japan. This suggests that a growing number of existing iPhone users are choosing newer models rather than switching to competing smartphone brands. Parekh also cited a Worldpanel survey which identified the iPhone as a top-selling model in India, the US, urban China, the UK, Germany, Australia and Japan.

Mac Revenue Jumps 24% To $10.8 Billion

Apple's Mac business also delivered strong results during the September quarter. Global Mac revenue reached $10.8 billion, marking a 24% increase year-on-year. Parekh attributed the performance partly to demand for the MacBook Neo and MacBook Pro. The company reported double-digit growth across developed and emerging markets despite supply constraints. The results underline the importance of Apple's computer business alongside the iPhone, particularly as demand for premium laptops and devices continues to support its growth.