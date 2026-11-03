While addressing his last campaign rally at the Skydome Hangar in Rome in New York on Monday (Nov 1), US Vice President JD Vance jokingly said that he might have raised a Democrat daughter. The vice president made a stop at a rally in Rome, New York in support of conservative congressional candidates Anthony Constantino and Kailee Buller. He opened the speech wishing everyone a happy Halloween and joking about his Dumbledore Halloween costume, claiming he only wore the costume because he “lost a bet” with his children, and saying he looked “more like an Iranian Sheikh than an American Vice President.”

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Vance also brought up encouraging his kids to donate their toys to Toys for Tots ahead of the holiday season. He joked that his 4-year-old daughter, Mirabel, offered up two of her brother's toys to charity instead of her own. In response, Vance quipped and made a comparison with Democrats saying, “I realized, despite my best efforts, I raised a Democrat,” he continued, “Stealing her brother's toys to give to somebody else.”

Vance has four kids, between the ages of 4 months and 9 years old. Vance then segued the speech back to “defeating the Democrats.” While the crowd at the Rome rally enjoyed the joke, social media users were less amused by Vance's speech. Social media users called the joke “tone-deaf” and criticized the vice president for using his toddler as a political punchline. “I hope his daughter never finds out he said this. What a horrible man. He'll try to shame his own 4yr old for cheap laughs,” one user commented. Some praised his young daughter's generosity: “She’s got more compassion than he does and he thinks she’s doing a bad thing.”