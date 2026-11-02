/US midterms 2026: Blue wave, red wave or divided Congress — What is India's diplomatic playbook EXPLAINED

US Midterms 2026, scheduled to be held on Nov 3, are being seen as a test for President Donald Trump's presidency. Globally, the elections are being watched closely amid Trump's anti-immigration policies and US-Iran war that has triggered worldwide energy crisis. Domestically, it will determine whether Trump administration retains single-party control over Congress or faces legislative gridlock, subpoena power, and budgetary resistance from an opposition-controlled House or Senate. In India, the midterms will largely shape the future of US-India trade deal and determine the track for visa issues. Geopolitically, it will decide the dynamics between New Delhi and Washington in Quad and defence issues. Depending on the election results on Nov 3, New Delhi is ready with its playbook for immediate responses in all the scenarios that can happen.

The Blue Wave

A full Democratic sweep will bring some relief for New Delhi amid Trump's pressure tactics. It will put Trump's Republicans in backfoot on several issues -- primary one being trade. The first thing a full Democratic Congress is expected to do is restrict Trump's power to impose sweeping tariff. This gives South Block an opportunity to demand structural exemptions amid tense negotiations over the India-US trade deal.

A 'blue wave' will also be a good news for Indians working in the US amid Trump's visa policies. Democratic majorities strongly oppose aggressive executive crackdowns on immigration, wage-floor hikes, and higher H-1B processing fees. New Delhi—in coordination with Indian tech bodies like NASSCOM can directly engage House committees to block restrictive executive rules, protecting India’s IT service exports and STEM talent pipeline.

In defence, India can push to formalise pending technology transfers under the iCET framework. It can also exert pressure within the Quad so that Washington can once again shift focus toward diplomatic and economic consolidation and lock in non-security pillars like the Critical Minerals Framework and regional undersea cable connectivity, which carry low fiscal overhead.

A divided Congress (Democrats Win House, Republicans Retain Senate)

If the midterms result in a divided Congress, that is, Democrats control the House of Representatives while Republicans retain the Senate -- Washington's focus will completely be at affairs at home, thus, providing India strategic time. In this scenario, New Delhi's approach as far as trade is concerned will largely remain similar, while looking for signs to leverage domestic situation to its benefit. It will likely adopt a transactional approach to lock in an interim bilateral trade deal before executive tariff mechanisms are triggered.

For working Indians in the US, a divided Congress can be a silver lining. The Democratic-led House could block Republican proposals to tighten H-1B visa rules, increase minimum salary requirements or restrict STEM OPT programmes. It could also question immigration authorities over visa delays, rejections and fee hikes. Existing benefits, such as H-4 work permits and STEM OPT extensions, may also be better protected from attempts to scrap them. India can also try to leverage executive business visa track and administrative fast-lanes to protect high-skilled STEM talent.

In Quad, non-controversial security initiatives that counter China easily win support across both parties in a divided legislature. Thus, India will champion operational and non-combative security frameworks—such as the Indo-Pacific Partnership for Maritime Domain Awareness (IPMDA) and undersea cable infrastructure—keeping Washington engaged without triggering fiscal debates in the House.

The Red Wave (Republicans Retain/Expand Both Chambers)

A tricky situation that will put New Delhi under more pressure as Trump's White House will have absolute authority to push unchecked policies on borders, strict transactional tariffs, and unilateral foreign policy decisions. India, in such a scenario, will offer a grand energy-for-tariffs swap. Knowing Trump’s transactional preferences, Delhi will negotiate structural tariff rollbacks on Indian goods in exchange for US liquefied natural gas (LNG) and crude oil, building on the framework established in early 2026.

In defence, India will frame strategic alignment around manufacturing offsets. Delhi will present itself not just as a strategic partner, but as a massive market for the US defense industrial base, anchoring ties in heavy co-production agreements that directly boost American defense manufacturing revenue.