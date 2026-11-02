/Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy suffers stroke amid US Midterms campaign

Democratic US Senator Chris Murphy has been hospitalised after suffering a stroke. Murphy, 53, started feeling numbness in his arm while attending his son’s hockey game, according to the Connecticut senator’s chief of staff, Allison Herwitt. After he was rushed to the hospital, it was confirmed that he had a stroke. Several other Senators have experienced strokes in the last few years, including Maryland Democrat Chris Van Hollen in 2022, New Mexico Democrat Ben Ray Lujan the same year, and Pennsylvania Democrat John Fetterman.

Murphy has been transferred to Johns Hopkins for monitoring and is so far responding well to treatment, Herwitt wrote in a statement. “The doctors are encouraged by his progress, he is awake and alert, and we are optimistic he will make a full recovery,” Herwitt’s statement said. He is “alert and awake,” the statement added.