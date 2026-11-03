The trial against Russell Brand is nearing its closing stages. The comedian has been accused of three counts of rape and three counts of sexual assault. Initially, he was charged with indecent assault, which was downgraded to attempted indecent assault by the judge.

The charges stem from six women who allege offences committed by the comedian between 1999 and 2009. Brand has denied all the allegations, though he has admitted that some encounters did occur, claiming they were all consensual.

Russell Brand's trial closing argument: He is ‘not a psychopath who rapes people’

Brand took part in the entire trial at Southwark Crown Court for his rape and sexual assault, with his wife, Laura Gallacher, by his side.

After weeks of argument, the trial is now heading towards its end, and the comedian's lawyer has said that he is not ‘’some kind of psychopath who rapes people and thinks it's normal''.

“The fact he behaved normally during and after all of those ‘rapes’ tells you what you need to know. He believed they were all consenting,” said Ian Winter KC, per Sky News.

The UK comedian has pleaded not guilty to three counts of rape, three counts of sexual assault and one count of attempted indecent assault.

“You would have to be a psychopath to be raping someone and asking them if they were enjoying it at the same time.”

In court, his lawyer argued, "Rapists do not leave their address or photographs," noting that Brand left his email and photos and even kissed one complainant goodbye.

Brand's lawyer also mentioned Channel 4’s Dispatches documentary, and its “devastating impact.”

Brand's defence has a lot of half-truths

The prosecution presented its closing arguments to the jury, calling Brand’s defence “a lot of half-truths, but spun into lies.” Talking about the six women, Lead prosecutor Riel Karmy-Jones said that they do not know each other and none of them wants any, “sought the limelight” or “any kind of publicity,”

“None of these women has anything to gain — except perhaps some closure,” Rial said.

One of the six women accuses Brand of raping her in a hotel room following the Labour Party conference in 1999. Another says that he assaulted her at a Soho bar in 2004,