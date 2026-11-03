/Multiple explosions reported on Iran's Qeshm Island as Trump says deal with Tehran 'could happen'

Multiple explosions were reported on Iran's Qeshm Island on Monday, according to the state-run IRNA news agency. However, the cause of the reported blasts remains unclear. Iranian authorities have not yet released an official statement confirming what triggered the explosions. The reports emerged hours after US President Donald Trump hinted that a possible agreement with Tehran could be within reach, amid ongoing diplomatic efforts to prevent a renewed conflict between the two countries.

Trump on Monday signalled progress in negotiations with Iran, while Tehran described the exchanges as ‘intensive’ and offered to reopen the strategically important Strait of Hormuz, subject to specific conditions. Taking to his Truth Social platform a day before the crucial US midterm elections, Trump suggested that an agreement with Tehran was possible.

A deal with Tehran "could happen," Trump wrote. He also claimed that "Iran wants a settlement, as soon as possible."

US Vice President JD Vance separately expressed optimism about the prospects of reaching an agreement, saying that both he and Trump were hopeful about the ongoing negotiations. "We've certainly made some progress. We'll see if we can make some more," Vance told reporters on Monday.

Iran offers to reopen Strait of Hormuz

A senior Iranian official indicated that Tehran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz within the next two days if Washington agreed to a set of conditions proposed by Iran. The waterway is a major export route for energy supplies originating from the oil-rich Gulf region. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei described the proposed timeline as evidence of Tehran's willingness to reach an understanding.

"The possibility of implementing this plan in two days is another indication of Iran's good-faith approach," Baqaei told reporters during a briefing. Iran had earlier put forward a seven-day proposal in September, offering to restore access to the Strait of Hormuz in return for several concessions from the United States.