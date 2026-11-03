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  • /Two helicopters collide in Nepal's Everest helipad, one dead; video goes viral

Two helicopters collide in Nepal's Everest helipad, one dead; video goes viral

Navashree Nandini
Edited By Navashree Nandini
Published: Nov 03, 2026, 09:53 IST | Updated: Nov 03, 2026, 09:53 IST
Two helicopters collide in Nepal's Everest helipad, one dead; video goes viral

Two helicopters collided during landing at the Pheriche helipad in the Mount Everest region of Nepal Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Two helicopters collided while landing at the Pheriche helipad in Nepal's Mount Everest region on Tuesday, killing a foreign passenger and injuring at least one person. A video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media

Two helicopters collided during landing at the Pheriche helipad in the Mount Everest region of Nepal on Tuesday (Nov 3). A foreign passenger has died and at least one person was injured. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

About the Author

Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini

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Navashree Nandini

Navashree Nandini is a Senior Sub-Editor at WION News with over six years of experience covering Indian politics, US politics, global conflicts, foreign policy and education, with ...Read More

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