/Two helicopters collide in Nepal's Everest helipad, one dead; video goes viral

Two helicopters collided during landing at the Pheriche helipad in the Mount Everest region of Nepal on Tuesday (Nov 3). A foreign passenger has died and at least one person was injured. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.
Two helicopters collided while landing at the Pheriche helipad in Nepal's Mount Everest region on Tuesday, killing a foreign passenger and injuring at least one person. A video capturing the incident has gone viral on social media
Two helicopters collided during landing at the Pheriche helipad in the Mount Everest region of Nepal on Tuesday (Nov 3). A foreign passenger has died and at least one person was injured. The video of the incident has gone viral on social media.