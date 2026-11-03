A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting at a Spirit Halloween store in California that killed a pregnant woman and injured six others last week.

The teenager was taken into custody in Suisun City, near Fairfield, where the shooting took place at the Solano Town Centre mall around 8:30 pm on Friday, police said on Monday. Fairfield, a city with a population of more than 122,000, is located about 45 miles northeast of San Francisco.

The suspect, whose identity has not been disclosed because he is a minor, will face a murder charge.

He could face an additional murder count because the woman killed in the attack, 31-year-old Constance Hages, was pregnant, Fairfield Police Chief Dan Marshall said.

Hages died at the scene. Police have not confirmed whether she was the intended target.

Suspect opened fire inside store

Michelle Belyea, public information officer for the Fairfield Police Department, said the teenager entered the store and spotted a customer believed to be his target.

He then pulled out a gun and opened fire before fleeing the scene, Belyea said during a press conference.

Police identified the suspect within hours of the shooting. However, Marshall said he was not certain who the attacker had intended to target.

Six others were wounded in the attack. Four remained in hospital on Monday, with one in critical condition and three in stable condition. The other two victims were treated for their injuries and later released.

Marshall said the teenager had been convicted in 2025 and spent a few months in juvenile hall before being released.

The police chief criticised California's approach to holding young offenders accountable, saying the shooting should never have happened.

“This event shouldn’t have even occurred,” Marshall said. “California has gotten extremely soft on accountability with youth.”