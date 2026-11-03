/Orry opens up about falling out with Sara Ali Khan, says he stood by her during her toughest phase

Orry’s latest revelations on Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi’s show Double Date have sparked curiosity about some of Bollywood’s most talked-about social circles. Speaking candidly about genuine friendships, one-sided support and people who disappointed him, Orry opened up about falling out with people he once considered close, including Sara Ali Khan.



During the conversation, Orry admitted that he values genuine connections and does not believe in maintaining friendships that lack sincerity. Reflecting on his own personality, he said, “I chase genuine friendship. I do not want to maintain a friendship that is not genuine. I am a fake person, main bahar se aur andar se poora nakli ho sakta hoon,( I can pretend to be fake) if you want me to be fake.”

He went on to explain that his relationships with his closest friends, including Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, are personal and go beyond social media appearances. He shared that when he is with them, unless they are at a party, he does not feel the need to constantly take out his camera and record everything.

Talking about his experience with Khatron Ke Khiladi, Orry said he was particularly hurt that people he considered his best friends did not even share a story or like a post while he was participating in what he described as a mentally and physically taxing show. He added that the experience had changed people's perception of him, making the absence of support from those closest to him even more disappointing. Reflecting on the experience, he remarked, “Wo log saanp nikle (They turned out to be snakes)."

Orry on his fallout with Sara Ali Khan

The conversation took a more personal turn when Orry was asked about the most famous person he had blocked, unfollowed or muted. He brought up Sara Ali Khan and her mother, Amrita Singh, revealing that his friendship with Sara went back to their childhood and college days.

Recalling a difficult phase in Sara’s life, Orry said he had stood by her when she was going through a challenging time and believed that their friendship was strong enough to withstand difficult circumstances. He alleged that he supported Sara throughout that period, even when others advised him to distance himself from her. However, he felt deeply hurt when he needed her support and she was not there for him.

“We were childhood friends, and we went to college together. We were in Goa when Sara was going through a very big case, and I was with her throughout this. Everyone was telling me to leave her, but I didn't,” Orry recalled, explaining that he had stood by Sara when she needed someone by her side.

He further alleged that when he was going through a difficult phase himself, Sara did not reach out to him, leaving him questioning the depth of their friendship. For Orry, the disappointment was not simply about a missed phone call; it was about the lack of support from someone he believed he had always been there for.

Orry also spoke about his experience with Amrita Singh, claiming that she had scolded him and that the episode contributed to his decision to unfollow her. He explained that continuing to maintain a friendship with Sara would be difficult for him without an apology or a resolution to what had happened between him and her family.

“If I pretend to be friends with her now, that means whatever her mother did to me, whatever she spoke about me to everyone else, that means she is okay with it. And I never got any apology. I can't stay friends with her,” he said.

Orry’s candid account has brought the spotlight back on his equation with Sara Ali Khan, raising questions about how a friendship that began years ago reached a point where reconciliation appears difficult. While Orry has shared his side of the story, the revelations also highlight the expectations, misunderstandings and hurt that can arise when personal relationships become entangled with public life.