/Orry burns his multiple personalities on Dussehra, video goes viral

Internet sensation Orry celebrated Dussehra with his signature humour, drama and a stunt that no one should do without utmost security. The social media personality recently shared a fun reel featuring ten heads inspired by Ravan, giving the festive occasion his own quirky spin.

Orry has always shared that he has different minions who work like him, dress like him, and do everything like him. While they may be minions, they are his multiple personalities he lives with, and on Dussehra, he chose to burn them all.

Orry celebrates Dussehra, burns his different personalities

Adding to the humour, Orry paired the reel with a witty caption that drew a playful comparison between Ravan’s ten heads and his own multiple personalities.

“Ravana had 10 heads and I have 10 personalities. This Dussehra we are focussing on burning bridges, eliminating evil and canning unnecessary people. Always choosing drama over peace because the latter is exhaustingly boring. Some people fight their demons. I simply fight”

With his unique take on the festival, Orry brings together humour, sarcasm and his trademark flair for the dramatic. Soon, his video went viral with several of his friends reacting to it. Some said it was unsafe, while others said it was just Orry's way of celebrating.

Shagun Sharma commented on his post,''Orry -_- this was dangerous.''

Another user commented,''Dushhorry.''

Some even tagged director Rohit Shetty, saying that Orry is the real Khatron Ke Khiladi.

One user commented,''Dear Rohit ji, now you know who’s the REAL winner 🏆 of KKK15. @orry’s still doing his stunts so passionately♥️.''

Orry is one of Tinseltown's most famous personalities, managing to be everywhere at once. Before Dussehra, he also took part in Durga Puja with his close pal, Nysa Devgn, at Mumbai's North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, which has been hosted by the Mukerji family for several decades now