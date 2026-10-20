/Dandiya Nite ’26: Indian High Commissioner hails diaspora as bridge between India and Nigeria

Abuja, Nigeria: The vibrant colours, rhythms and flavours of India came alive in Abuja on Sunday as the Indian Cultural Association (ICA) Abuja, in collaboration with the Indian Women Empowerment Association (IWEA) and the High Commission of India in Abuja, hosted the 2026 edition of Dandiya Nite.

The cultural fiesta, held at the Chancery premises of the High Commission of India to Nigeria, brought together members of the Indian community, Heads of Missions, Nigerian dignitaries and friends of India for an evening of traditional dance, music and cuisine.

Tagged “Dance, Celebrate, Connect,” Dandiya Nite ’26 is a social gathering that celebrates the spirit of Navratri, a major Hindu festival, with the energetic Dandiya Raas and Garba dances performed with colourful decorated sticks.

The event, which commenced at 6:30 pm, lived up to its promise of a vibrant night filled with rhythm, festive spirit, friendship and unforgettable memories. Guests turned out in colourful traditional attire, dancing the night away to the beat of drums and folk music.

The Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Amb. Abhishek Singh, received guests and took part in the celebrations, underscoring the High Commission’s commitment to promoting cultural ties between India and Nigeria.

Addressing the gathering, he highlighted the significance of Navratri and commended ICA and IWEA for their joint efforts in promoting cultural traditions and community engagement. He also underscored the contribution of the Indian diaspora, comprising over 60,000 people, to Nigeria’s economic and social development, describing the community as a bridge between the two countries.

The High Commissioner stressed the importance of cultural diplomacy and people-to-people exchanges in strengthening the longstanding and cordial relations between India and Nigeria. He encouraged the community to continue promoting Indian culture and to keep welcoming Nigerian friends to Indian festivals.

According to the organisers, Dandiya sticks were provided for all participants, while Indian food stalls were on hand to keep energy levels high with authentic delicacies including samosas and other traditional delights.

A major highlight of the night was the award ceremony for Best Dressed and Best Dancers, which encouraged participants to showcase their creativity and dancing prowess.

Speaking at the event, organisers from ICA Abuja said the celebration was aimed at bringing the community together with energy, enthusiasm and the true spirit of Navratri, while also sharing Indian culture with the Nigerian community.