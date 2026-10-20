/'Not going to let it happen here': From Kansas, Trump ramps up US midterm campaign, points to ‘what’s happening in France’

US President Donald Trump addressed supporters in Kansas on Tuesday (Oct 20) to kickoff a seven-state campaign blitz. Trump pointed to the ongoing riots in France, warning supporters that the destruction should serve as a wake-up call ahead of the midterm elections. The president blamed migrants, jihadists and communists for the violence, accusing European left-wing leaders of pursuing immigration policies that undermined their countries. With 15 days until the November 3 vote, Trump's rally in Kansas called for voters to show up and support Senator Roger Marshall, who is locked in a tough battle with Methodist megachurch pastor Adam Hamilton.
“If you want to see what is at stake in this election, just look at what’s happening in France,” Trump said. “We’re not going to let that happen to this country,” he said. Urging voting to come out in large numbers to vote, Trump said, "Whatever you do, get out and vote," Trump urged the crowd in a speech that repeated his pledges to end his unpopular war in Iran, make his tax cuts permanent and bring prosperity to Americans. "All you have to do is turn out. If you turn out, we win," he added.
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Attacking Democrats while mentioning France riots, Trump accused Democrats of seeking a similar future for Americans. “They’re losing their country, they’re losing Europe. That’s never happening to the United States of America," Trump said.
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Over the coming six days, Trump will follow Kansas with rallies in the Carolinas, Iowa, Florida, Georgia and Michigan. All seven states backed him in 2024, though his margins in Michigan, Georgia and North Carolina were narrow. Two stops, North Carolina and Iowa, are damage control in Republican-held seats, and many national party officials have all but written off North Carolina. A Washington Post-ABC News-Ipsos survey published Sunday put Trump's approval rating at 33 percent, the lowest of either of his terms in that poll, with 66 percent disapproving. An NBC News poll released the same day had him at 34 percent.