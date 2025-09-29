/Dussehra 2025: Why is Ravana not burnt but worshipped in these places of India?

Every year, Dussehra is celebrated across India with grandeur- effigies of Ravana, Meghnad, and Kumbhkaran go up in flames, symbolizing the victory of good over evil. But did you know that in some parts of the country, Ravana is not vilified but revered? Seen as a great scholar, a staunch devotee of Lord Shiva, and even as an ancestor, Ravana continues to be honoured in rituals and temples across India.

Here are some fascinating places where Ravana is worshipped instead of being burned:

Ravangram, Madhya Pradesh

In Vidisha district lies the village of Ravangram, home to a 10-foot reclining statue of Ravana. Locals address him affectionately as Ravana Baba. They believe their lineage is tied to him, and his blessings are sought during weddings, he is symbolically invited first to every marriage ceremony in the village.

Bisrakh, Uttar Pradesh

The village of Bisrakh, near Greater Noida, proudly claims to be the birthplace of Ravana. Locals here call him a Maha Brahman. Unlike elsewhere, no effigies are burned. Instead, fire rituals (yajnas) and prayers are performed during Navratri to honour his memory. Villagers believe that burning his effigy would bring misfortune, as it would be equivalent to committing Brahm Hatya.

Dashanan Temple, Kanpur (U.P.)

In Kanpur’s Shivala locality, a unique Shiva temple also houses an idol of Ravana. Known as the Dashanan Mandir, it opens its doors only on Dussehra. Devotees chant “Jai Lankesh” and worship him as a devotee of Lord Shiva and Goddess Chinmastika. For the rest of the year, the temple remains locked and the idol covered.

Mandsaur, Madhya Pradesh

Mandsaur is believed to be the native place of Mandodari, Ravana’s wife, making him the region’s son-in-law. For this reason, Ravana is honoured with prayers, and a 35-foot statue stands in his memory. On Dussehra, people mourn his death instead of celebrating his defeat.

Kakinada, Andhra Pradesh

In Kakinada, Ravana is celebrated for his devotion to Lord Shiva. The Kumbhabhishekam Temple here is dedicated to him, believed to have been established at a site chosen by Ravana himself. Worshippers honour his spiritual connection to Shiva rather than his image as a villain.

Jodhpur, Rajasthan

In Jodhpur, members of the Dave-Godha Shrimali Brahmin community consider Ravana their ancestor. On the tenth day of Shraddha Paksha, they perform tarpan and pind daan for him at the Amarnath temple, remembering not only Ravana but also his father Vishrava and grandfather Maharishi Pulastya. Many of these families abstain from witnessing Ravana Dahan and instead mourn his death.

Baijnath, Himachal Pradesh

In Kangra district’s Baijnath town, Ravana’s devotion to Lord Shiva is remembered with reverence. Locals believe that burning his effigy would anger Lord Shiva, and so Ravana Dahan is not practiced here.

Kullu, Himachal Pradesh

The famous Kullu Dussehra does not include the burning of Ravana effigies. Instead, the week-long festival concludes with traditional sacrifices of animals and offerings to deities. Ravana’s destruction is not highlighted here, keeping the celebration rooted in local customs.

Mandore, Rajasthan

Mandore, near Jodhpur, is believed to be the place where Mandodari married Ravana. For the local Maudgil Brahmins, Ravana is respected as their son-in-law, and thus effigy burning is avoided in this region.

Paraswadi, Maharashtra

In Gadchiroli district, the Gond tribal community sees Ravana not as a demon but as a king of their lineage. They call themselves Ravanvanshis and worship him as a deity. They reject the portrayal of Ravana in Tulsidas’ Ramcharitmanas, claiming Valmiki’s Ramayana presents him in a more balanced light.

Kolar & Mandya, Karnataka

In parts of Karnataka, Ravana’s devotion to Lord Shiva is remembered through festivals like the Lankeshwar Mahotsav. Villagers fear that burning his effigy could harm their harvest, so they instead worship him alongside Lord Shiva during Dussehra.