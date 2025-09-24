/Navratri 2025: What's the significance of Garba and Dandiya during Durga Puja?

Navratri 2025 is here, one of India’s most vibrant festivals. It is celebrated with immense devotion, music, food, and of course, dance. The nine nights honour the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga, and no Navratri celebration feels complete without the energetic beats of Garba and Dandiya Raas. But do you know, these folk dances are not only a visual spectacle but also carry deep cultural and spiritual meanings.

Why are Garba and Dandiya performed during Navratri?

Both Garba and Dandiya trace their origins to Gujarat and have been performed for centuries as a way of honouring Goddess Durga. The dances are seen as a re-enactment of the battle between Goddess Durga and Mahishasura, symbolising the victory of good over evil. Spiritually, they encourage participants to let go of negativity, connect with the divine, and begin life afresh with positive energy.

The circular formations in Garba and rhythmic clashing of sticks in Dandiya are more than just entertainment; they are offerings of prayer and devotion, blending joy with spirituality.

What is Garba?

Garba is one of the oldest and most popular dance forms performed during Navratri. The name comes from the Sanskrit word garbha, meaning womb, and symbolises creation and life. Traditionally, Garba is performed around a clay pot with a lamp inside, known as the garbha deep. The pot represents the body, while the light inside stands for the soul or divine energy. This setup reminds devotees that divinity resides within each person.

The dance itself is performed in a circular formation, with dancers moving rhythmically to devotional songs in praise of Goddess Durga. The circles represent the eternal cycle of life, death, and rebirth, with the goddess at the centre as the constant divine presence. The steps usually include clapping, swaying, and twirling in unison, creating a graceful and devotional atmosphere. Garba is traditionally performed before the nightly aarti.

What is Dandiya Raas?

Dandiya Raas, often simply called Dandiya, is another lively dance form of Navratri. Unlike Garba, this folk dance involves the use of two decorated sticks, which dancers strike together in rhythm while moving in pairs or groups. The sticks are believed to represent the sword of Goddess Durga, symbolising her victory over the demon Mahishasura. As a result, Dandiya is often referred to as the “sword dance.”

This dance is characterised by its energetic moves, fast-paced beats, and playful interactions between dancers. While Garba carries a devotional tone, Dandiya leans more towards celebration and joy. It is usually performed after Garba, continuing late into the night, with participants dancing in sync to upbeat folk music mixed with modern sounds.

Are Garba and Dandiya the same?

Although Garba and Dandiya are often performed together during Navratri, they are not the same. Garba is a devotional dance performed without props, focusing on graceful hand and foot movements in circular patterns. It symbolises the cycle of life and devotion to the goddess. Dandiya, on the other hand, is performed with sticks and represents the battle between Goddess Durga and evil forces. It is faster, more energetic, and usually takes place after Garba as a way of celebrating victory.

The Spirit of Navratri

Beyond their cultural and mythological roots, Garba and Dandiya bring people together. These nights bring families, friends, and communities together, filling the atmosphere with joy, laughter, and devotion. Whether you are gracefully clapping in Garba or matching beats in Dandiya, both dances are perfect for celebrating Navratri 2025.