/Netanyahu rival Benny Gantz quits Israel election race, vows to push for unity government

Blue and White leader Benny Gantz has withdrawn from Israel's upcoming parliamentary election, scheduled for October 27, just eight days before the vote. His decision comes as opinion polls have repeatedly shown his party struggling to cross the electoral threshold.

“I will not run in the upcoming election. I will continue fighting for unity. It is the only solution that will prevent another disaster and protect Israel against all challenges, at home and abroad,” Gantz said.

The Blue and White party said Gantz would continue working towards forming a unity government that serves Israel's interests.

Gantz calls for unity government

Gantz's party has faced several departures, with some lawmakers joining the Yashar party led by Gadi Eisenkot, his former second-in-command in the military and a senior figure in the National Unity bloc.

Blue and White has also moved away from the opposition bloc seeking to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Gantz had called for a “broad Zionist government”, signalling that he was open to joining a government with Netanyahu.

Last week, his party launched a campaign under the slogan “Choose unity, save the country”, seeking support from voters who do not identify with either of Israel's two main political blocs.

Opposition leaders had urged Gantz to withdraw from the race, arguing that votes could be wasted if his party failed to cross the electoral threshold.

A retired general and former Israel Defence Forces chief of staff, Gantz has been a prominent rival of Netanyahu. He served as defence minister and joined Israel's emergency war cabinet after the October 7, 2023, Hamas attack, but resigned in June 2024 over disagreements on post-war strategy.

Trump endorses Netanyahu

Gantz's withdrawal comes as US President Donald Trump has publicly backed Netanyahu ahead of the October 27 election.

Trump offered the Israeli prime minister his “complete and total” endorsement on Sunday, praising his leadership despite what he described as opposition from within Israel.

“Bibi Netanyahu has been Strong, Brave, and Brilliant in the face of tremendous opposition, including that coming from even Israel itself,” Trump wrote.

Netanyahu thanked Trump for his support, saying the two leaders would continue working together.