/Shastri backs Shami comeback; lauds Bhuvi and warns Bumrah on format workload ahead of World Cup

Former India coach Ravi Shastri shared his thoughts on three seasoned quicks, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah. While Bhuvneshwar's well-earned call-up to the T20I side for the five-match series against New Zealand caught Shastri’s attention, the 1983 World Cup winner backed Shami for an Indian comeback. Shastri also urged Bumrah to manage format workload ahead of the 2027 ODI World Cup.



Bhuvneshwar, 36, returned to the playing XI for the series-decider against the West Indies in the rain-hit 5th T20I for the first time in nearly four years. He will lead the pace attack in New Zealand, with Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav and Mayank Yadav named among the pacers.



Elsewhere, Shami, the hero of the 2023 ODI World Cup, where he picked 23 wickets in seven matches, remains sidelined despite Bumrah’s absence from the white-ball squads. A consistent performer in domestic cricket, Shami has not featured for India since helping the Men in Blue win the ICC Champions Trophy in February 2025.

Speaking on the two Indian pacers, who, under Shastri, peaked across formats, the former coach in a chat with Times of India (TOI) said, “There is no substitute for experience. When you have a bowler of Bhuvneshwar’s quality and experience, it’s a no-brainer. With the form he showed in the IPL and his years with India, he’ll be ideal for New Zealand conditions.”



On Shami, Shastri said, “He’s done enough with both red and white balls to be recalled to the Test and ODI sides.”

Bumrah Must Manage Formats

Rested for the 10 white-ball matches, Shastri urged Bumrah and the management to work on his format workload ahead of the showpiece event in Africa next year. Shastri said Bumrah should prioritise Test cricket and feature sporadically in the shorter formats instead.



“I don’t think he should play all three formats until the World Cup. He should focus primarily on Test cricket and feature sporadically in ODIs and T20Is. I’d rather preserve him for the two Tests in New Zealand, where he’ll be crucial,” he said.



Speaking of the importance of this New Zealand tour, Shastri said, “The entire tour is important. It will give a clear indication of where Indian cricket is heading. Conditions there could also mirror some of what India might face in South Africa during the World Cup.”

